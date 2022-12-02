‘The Voice’ Stars Blake Shelton, Carson Daly Open Up About New Game Show ‘Barmageddon’

The premiere of Barmageddon is only days away, and its creators, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly recently got together to share a few teasers before the big day.

The USA Network series will follow the longtime friends as they host celebrity matchups inside of Shelton’s Nashville, TN, honkey tonk, Ole Red. Contestants will play various off-the-wall games while having some “adult spring break fun.”

The concept has been on the table for some time, according to the duo. But they can’t agree on who thought of it first. However, they are both taking credit for the final product

“We started talking about bar Olympics,” Carson told TODAY. “I used to go with my friends, used to always play bar Olympics. We’d come to a fun bar, like Ole Red in Nashville, with darts.”

“What if we did that kind of thing,” he remembered saying to Shelton. “But it was like over the top and just a lot talking smack and just drinking and having fun? Like real escapism, good old-fashioned American fun. [Blake] was like, ‘I’d love to do that.’”

Once the show came to fruition, Blake Shelton quickly thought of the perfect title.

“When you put drinking games and famous people together, it’s ‘Barmageddon,'” he said.

Blake Shelton May Show Off His Own ‘Barmageddon’ Skills During Upcoming Episodes

Each installment will include a unique set of challenges such as keg curling and drunken axe hole. Shelton and Daly will star in and serve as executive producers and WWE hall of fame star, Nikki Bella, will take on the hosting duties.

During the first season, stars like Sherly Crow, Kane Brown, Trace Adkins, and Elle King will be playing the games. And the very first episode will feature Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani.

According to Deadline, the stars aren’t simply playing just for a chance to call themselves the winner, however. They will be representing a social media influencer who is looking for “redemption.”

“In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar. They’ll play to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support,” reads the description. “Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous [folks] find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed.”

As expected, Blake Shelton will try to throw the players off with some old-fashioned “heckling.” And occasionally, they’ll even step in and prove their own skills.

Barmageddon premieres next Monday, Dec. 5 at 11 p.m. ET on USA.