‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice.

According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.

Speaking about his new role, Chance the Rapper shared in a statement, “I’m thrilled to join The Voice for the next season. I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #TeamChance.”

Horan also released a statement about becoming acoach in Season 23. “I’m excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a Coach. I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

Horan previously competed on The X Factor in 2010 as part of the boy band, One Direction. The group was dubbed by Billboard as one of the most successful boy bands in history. One Direction notably had six Billboard Top 100 hits, four VMAs, four chart-topping albums, and four sold-out world tours. Since the group parted ways in 2016, Horan has been working on his solo career. He has released two albums.

Chance the Rapper was an independent artist on SoundCloud before releasing his hit third mixtape, Coloring Book. This was significant due to the fact that the album. This is due to it being the first streaming-only album to debut on the Billboard charts. It was streamed 57 million times in its first week.

Blake Shelton Reveals Why Gwen Stefan Burst into Tears during ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Blake Shelton reveals why Gwen Stefani was “literally sobbing” during the Season 22 finale of The Voice.

“I walked over to Gwen’s chair after the cameras went off and she was there literally sobbing,” Shelton recalled. “She was like, ‘This is our last time that we’re going to do [The Voice] together.”

Blake Shelton also spoke about the impact that The Voice has made in his life. “It will be the last time she and I do this together,” he continued. “And it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life. I was so wrapped up in this that I didn’t even think about that, and now you’re trying to make me emotional!”

However, Shelton did say that he’d be honored to be a celebrity mentor for Stefani’s future The Voice team. “Whatever she tells me to do,” he declared.