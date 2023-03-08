‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton Has Hilarious Reaction to Jimmy Fallon’s Audition Prank

Jimmy Fallon tried to pull a fast one on The Voice coaches during Tuesday night’s installment, but Blake Shelton proved he couldn’t be bested.

The late-night host happened to be in LA for his musical game show That’s My Jam while The Voice premiered its Season 23 blind auditions. So, he decided to drop in and pull an epic prank on Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan.

The comedian took the stage and performed Michael McDonald’s I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near) in his best McDonald voice. And while he intentionally “forgot” some of the words, he impressed Clarkson, Chance, and Haron enough to get a chair turn.

As he sang the first few lyrics, Blake Shelton smirked and told Horan that the singer was “no good.” His three fellow coaches still slammed their buttons, with Clarkson being the first.

When the Since You’ve Been Gone singer saw who was really holding the microphone, she broke out in hysterical laughter, just as Haron did when he spun his chair a split second later. Chance was the last to give his vote, and he jumped in surprise when he saw Fallon parading around the stage.

Blake Shelton Said Jimmy Fallon ‘Does Not Deserve a Chair Turn’ on ‘The Voice’

Jimmy Fallon upped his antics while trying to pursue Shelton to join the rest of the coaches, but the country music star wouldn’t budge. So, Fallon simply walked up to Shelton and pushed the button for him.

“You can’t do that,” Shelton laughed. “You broke the rules.”

“I just had to drop by and say, ‘hey buddy, 23 seasons. Congratulations, buddy,'” Fallon responded.

Blake Shelton has been with The Voice since it debuted in 2011, and he hasn’t missed a season, which makes him the longest-serving coach in the show’s history. He announced this year that this current season will be his last. While he admittedly loves starring in the show, he said he would like to move on with his career.

“It didn’t take me long to figure out it was Jimmy Fallon, and there was no way I was going to hit my button,” Shelton said during the ending credits. “He does not deserve a chair turn on this show. Jimmy’s impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald and slapping him in the face as hard as you can.”