The War And Treaty Announce New Album, ‘Lover’s Game,’ and Tour

Husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty will release a new album, Lover’s Game, on March 10. The 10-song offering, which was produced by Dave Cobb, marks the major-label release (Mercury Nashville) for the vocally electrifying duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter.

“There is no greater or higher calling in life than to be conduits of love and that’s exactly what Lover’s Game is to us,” said Tanya Trotter. “From the opening guitar riff to the last piano note on this record . . . love is the intention and love is the subject that can’t be ignored. We’ve been through every facet of it together and we could not be more excited to share another layer of our story.”

Michael and Tanya co-wrote nine of the 10 tracks on the upcoming album. The War And Treaty, which formed in 2014, was named Duo of the Year at the 2022 Americana Awards.

‘Lover’s Game’ Track List

“Lover’s Game” “Blank Page” “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me” “Yesterday’s Burn” “That’s How Love Is Made” “The Best That I Have” “Dumb Luck” “Angel” “Up Yonder” “Have You A Heart”

Check out the album’s title track below, from The War And Treaty’s New Year’s Eve Live performance in Nashville.

The War And Treaty: New Tour

The War And Treaty will join Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show for select dates this summer. Before teaming with Stapleton, the duo will embark on their 35-city Lover’s Game Tour, which kicks off on March 19. The duo’s headlining tour will make stops in Seattle, Denver, Toronto, New York, Nashville, and more.