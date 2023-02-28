These Are the Best Unreleased Tyler Childers Songs and You Can’t Change My Mind

There are few artists in the business today with as many great unreleased songs as Tyler Childers. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard a live track on YouTube and fallen in love with it only to realize he never gave it a proper release. It’s a bummer. The fact that it will probably never happen makes things just a little worse.

It seems that Childers writes songs, plays them live for a while, then makes a decision on their fates. Sometimes, they’ll make it to an album. Other times, Tyler Childers will get tired of a song and stop playing it completely. That’s why he passed “Jersey Giant” to Elle King. I’d assume it’s the same reason so many great tunes are stuck floating around sites like YouTube and SoundCloud.

Today, we’re going to take a moment to dig up some of the best unreleased songs in Tyler Childers’ massive catalog.

Before we get into it, I’ll break down the criteria I’m using to define an “unreleased” song. If I can pull it up on Spotify and stream it, it won’t be on this list. So, bangers like “Nose on the Grindstone,” “Follow You to Virgie,” and “Deadman’s Curve” won’t be here. Additionally, I’ll be focusing on songs that Childers wrote. So, that means I’ll be skipping over killer covers like “Time of the Preacher” and “Shoot Low Sheriff.”

“Pray Over the Moonshine Still” – History in the Making

This is one of my favorite unreleased Tyler Childers songs. The video went up in the summer of 2011. His debut album Bottles & Bibles dropped in October of the same year. To me, this video is akin to the now-iconic video of a young, sharp-dressed Billy Strings playing “Dust in a Baggie” to a couple of buddies at a party. It gives us a look at how one of the biggest independent artists in country music got his start.

More than the historical significance of the video, the song is great. There’s something about the idea of blessing the still before starting a batch of ‘shine that seems to perfectly encapsulate that portion of Appalachian culture.

“Fake Bouquet” – An Unreleased Tyler Childers Love Song

I think this unreleased gem highlights how good Tyler Childers is at writing love songs. He wrote most of the ones you’ll find on his albums for his wife, Senora May. This one, however, was inspired by his buddy’s last-minute Valentine’s Day gift of a bouquet of fake flowers and a card.

I’ve been married for a while and never would have thought to get my wife a vase full of fake flowers for Valentine’s Day. However, when Childers sings, “I’ll love you ‘til these flowers die,” it sounds like the perfect gift.

“Mixed Up Kid” – Childers Flexes His Storytelling Talent

Tyler Childers has written several songs about women he’s known in the past and this unreleased gem is among the best of them. To me, this sits right up there with “Charleston Girl” or “Purgatory.” There’s not much more to say about it. It’s the story of a relationship that was doomed to fail from the start.

“Snipe Hunt” – Metaphors and Mythical Birds

If you grew up in rural America, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of snipe hunting. Heck, you may have even gone on a snipe hunt yourself (it’s okay, we won’t judge you). Here, Childers turns that down-home prank into a metaphor for betrayal and empty promises.

“Waylon on My Willie” – Childers Has a Sense of Humor

This unreleased song is a reminder that Tyler Childers has a great sense of humor. He just doesn’t show it often. The majority of his songs are serious and might just reach into your chest and squeeze your heart. Every now and then, though, he does something like this or “Ever Lovin’ Hand” that will tickle your funny bone.

Honorable Mention: My Favorite Unreleased Tyler Childers Song

All of these tunes are great and I’d love to see them get a proper release one day. However, my favorite unreleased Tyler Childers song is “Out on a Drunk.”

This is just an honorable mention because it doesn’t feel like a finished song. Instead, it’s a couple of verses and a chorus that served as an intro to “Honky Tonk Flame” that I wish would have been on the album version.