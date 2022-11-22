This George Strait ‘Amarillo by Morning’ Cover on ‘The Voice’ Will Blow You Away: WATCH

Last night, the Top 13 performers from this season of The Voice had to pull out all the stops to move forward. Everyone hoped to bring a benchmark performance to the table to move on to the next round. Bryce Leatherwood chose a song that he’s been playing for years. During his performance, Leatherwood lent his baritone voice to George Strait’s “Amarillo by Morning.”

Last night’s performance was important for Bryce Leatherwood. The 22-year-old Georgia native found himself in the bottom three after last week’s performance. Luckily, his cover of “Let Me Down Easy” earned him a save. So, he was hoping that bringing one of George Strait’s biggest hits to The Voice would help turn his luck around. Watch him absolutely crush his performance below.

Bryce Leatherwood brought his country swagger, golden voice, and winning smile to one of George Strait’s best songs. If that’s not a winning combination, I don’t know what is.

Bryce Leatherwood on Covering George Strait on The Voice

During the show, Bryce Leatherwood said that he had been performing this song for years. At the same time, contestants were supposed to select a song that changed their lives. For the young The Voice hopeful, this George Strait classic was the only choice.

During rehearsals for his performance on The Voice, Leatherwood told Blake Shelton, “George Strait is an incredible artist. He’s the reigning King, man.” Leatherwood went on to say that he knew the song would help him push himself. “This song is going to make me bring it. If you come out with the King, you best not miss,” he said, according to Taste of Country. It’s obvious from the video above that Leatherwood didn’t miss.

Leatherwood’s appreciation for George Strait isn’t the only reason he chose to perform this song on last night’s episode of The Voice. He’s comfortable performing the song. More importantly, “Amarillo by Morning” is an important part of his journey as an artist.

“I cut my teeth with this song in little, tiny bard in my hometown,” Leatherwood said. “I remember people enjoying my singing. That spoke volumes. This song has been in my setlist from day one and it continues to be whether it’s just me performing it by myself or with my band.”

After wrapping up his performance, Bryce got some feedback from a very proud coach. “This may be the first time I’ve ever felt like a stage mom. I was singing every word,” Blake Shelton said. About the overall performance, Shelton said, “I love George Strait and I love Bryce. Let me tell you something, the position you were in last week, I mean, who knows how it happens but this is how you fix it, man. That was a great song and performance.”

Tune into The Voice tonight on NBC to see which ten artists move forward to the next round.