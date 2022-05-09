This New Zach Bryan Song Will Get You Ready for the Week Ahead

Well, fellow Outsiders, another Monday is upon us and I’m sure we’re all in need of a little extra motivation. Luckily, Zach Bryan dropped his new song “Open the Gate” last Friday. If caffeine isn’t enough to get you going this morning, crank up this track and you’ll be off to the races.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjqtbXcp87k Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Open the Gate (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjqtbXcp87k)

If you’re looking for new music to give you some motivation, you won’t find one better than this Zach Bryan song. “Open the Gate” will have you ready to jump on the back of an angry bull and shoot for that 8-second ride. Between the up-tempo arrangement and the story Zach is telling here, it’s hard not to get motivated.

However, there’s a little more to this song than riding bulls.

Zach Bryan’s New Song Has Layers

It seems that most of Zach Bryan’s songs reveal a new chapter of his biography. However, he seems to have taken a different tack with this one. On its face, “Open the Gate” is a story song about a young man whose dad died riding a bull in Cheyenne. Instead of keeping him out of the rodeo circuit, this made him feel like he had something to prove. “So open the gate / I’m here to prove / I’m better than my father was / And where he came from, too.”

In the end, the song’s narrator suffers the same fate as his father. As he dies, he knows that his son will continue the cycle. “And I know my son / Will do what his father should’ve done / A long, long time ago / On a bull named To Hell I Go.”

There’s no denying that Zach Bryan told a hell of a story in this new song. However, I feel like there’s more to it than that. If you really think about it, this tune is about how young men follow in their fathers’ footsteps for good or ill. For some, it’s entering a profession that may or may not make them happy. Others might follow their dads down the road to addiction or worse. At the same time, the song seems like an examination of generational curses and how they affect our families.

To me, “Open the Gate” isn’t just motivation to get on the bull and ride. It’s motivation to look at the path we’re following and make sure it’s the right one for us.

Or, it’s just a kickass song about riding bulls.

Either way, “Open the Gate” is a great way to kick off the week.

“Open the Gate” Lyrics

[Verse]



I heard you died out in Cheyenne

With my mother’s ring on your hand

A note in your pocket said “I’ll love you till I die”

I can hear the bulls are coming to claim that they’ve been hunting

The son of the cowboy came to claim his daddy’s right

And my baby she’s been crying at the thought of me dying

She knows there’s no stopping a man and his foolish pride



[Chorus]



So open the gates

I’m here to prove

I’m better than my father was

And where he came from, too

So open the gates

I’m here to ride

To hell I’ll go

With daddy by my side



[Verse]



And I ain’t never feared nothing

That was four-legged and bucking

Throw me on a hurricane

And I’ll ride it to the coast

You’ll never know that your son

Came to do what you should’ve done

On a summer day a long time ago

Top a bull named To Hell I Go



[Chorus]



So open the gates

I’m here to prove

I’m better than my father was

And where he came from, too

So open the gates

I’m here to ride

To Hell I’ll go

With daddy by my side



[Verse]



Well, I died out in Cheyenne

With my baby there crying

And a belly that’s been growing by the day

And I know that my son

Will do what his father should’ve done

A long, long time ago

On a bull named To Hell I Go