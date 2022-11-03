thomas-rhett-announces-2023-tour-dates-accompanied-by-cole-swindell

Thomas Rhett recently announced his tour plans for 2023, and Cole Swindell will be joining him along the way. The country musician will bring the Home Team Tour to 27 states from May 2023 through September 2023.

In total, he just added 40 new tour dates on his calendar.

Cole Swindell and “Whiskey on You” singer Nate Smith will open the Home Team 23 Tour. The tour kicks off in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 4 and crosses the country before wrapping in Nashville on Sept. 29.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 11 at 10 AM CST.

In a video shared with fans, Rhett attempts to wear sports jerseys from all 40 cities he’ll be visiting while making the announcement.

He also answers questions during a mock press conference. Swindell and Smith make brief cameos, but Rhett is definitely the star. He even wears a University of Tennessee jersey, which surely has to be uncomfortable for Rhett since he’s a big University of Georgia fan.

The tour’s name comes from Rhett’s name for his fan community. In fact, it’s at least the second time he’s embarked on a “Home Team Tour.” Back in 2017, he brought Kelsea Ballerini and more along for a Home Team Tour, focusing on the Midwest and Southeast.

During May:

May 4th — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

5th — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

6th— Indianapolis Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

18th — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

19th — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

20th — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

During June:

June 8th— Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

9th — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10th — Uncasville, Ct @ Mohegan Sun Arena

15th — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena

16th — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

17th – Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

22nd — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

23rd — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

July 6th — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

7th — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

8th — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

13th — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

14th — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

15th — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

20th — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

21st — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

22nd — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

27th — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Arena

28th — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

29th — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

During August:

Aug. 3rd — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Aug. 4th— Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Aug. 5th — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Aug. 17th — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Aug. 18th — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Aug. 19th — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

During September:

Sept. 14th — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Sept. 15th — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 16th — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Sept. 21st — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Sept. 2nd — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Sept. 23rd — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Sept. 28th — Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Sept. 29th — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena