thomas-rhett-captures-10-years-of-marriage-in-heartwarming-anniversary-video

Thomas Rhett has worn his heart on his sleeve throughout his marriage to Lauren. The couple have shared their adventures in parenting and much more on social media. They met when they were very young, and they were always friends, but he didn’t realize that she was the girl for him until 2011. He asked her on a date and he popped the question within six months. Now, it’s been ten years of wedded bliss. He paid tribute to his wife with a video montage to mark the occasion. Check out the post below.

“10 years with my best friend. I legit don’t know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel. I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried. 10 years and 4 kids later I love you more every single day. I love you so much. Happy anniversary babe,” he captioned the video post.

Thomas Rhett has been loving on his family a lot recently. He posted a rare photo with his sister from a visit back home to a high school football game. They look a lot alike! And it was Lauren that captured the moment of the siblings tending to their parental duties.

He talked about the 10-year milestone recently. He recalled the days of riding around in a Sprinter van and “playing 300 shows a year.”

“Looking at our life now with four children and, by the grace of God, had a little bit of success in this business, and it’s kinda wild to look back and ask yourself, if I could tell my 21-year-old self, ‘This is where you’re going to be,’ that’s crazy,” he said.

Thomas Rhett on the Road Into the New Year

Thomas Rhett has a few more dates on his United States tour in 2022. He’s at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill. on October 13. Then he’ll head to Evansville, Ind. and Fairborn, Ohio to wrap it up this weekend.

In February, he heads to the Great White North. His Canadian run kicks off on February 9 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. He covers most of the country in February, hitting spots like Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg and Toronto. He’ll wrap up that run at Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa on February 25. Certainly, more stateside dates are on the way. And he’ll surely hit the fair and festival circuit during the summer of next year. You can check out everything on Thomas Rhett’s calendar and get ticket information for each date at his website.

It’s been quite a year for the singer, as he’s had Conner Smith and Parker McCollum out for most dates along the way.