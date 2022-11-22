Thomas Rhett Celebrates ‘Mind-Blowing’ Career Milestone

With just a few days until Thanksgiving, Thomas Rhett is reflecting on a watershed moment in his career. Recently, it was announced that the country artist just hit 20 chart-topping singles in just one decade.

The country star recently earned his landmark 20th No. 1 hit with “Half Of Me.” This week, the song, which also features Riley Green, topped both the Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

The new tune is featured on the Georgia native’s latest album, Where We Started. Rhett, Josh Thompson, Will Bundy, and his dad, Rhett Akins co-penned the tune— which acts as a sort of love letter to beer.

During the recent CMA Awards in 2022, Rhett teamed up with Green to perform the song in front of their country music colleagues and millions of viewers watching from home.

“Half of me wants a cold beer

Yeah, that’s the cold hard truth

And with the ‘frigerator stocked full of ’em

Tell me what’s a boy to do?

I ain’t even tryna fight it

It’s already been decided

The sky and the mountains are blue

Half of me wants a cold beer

And the other half does too”

The 32-year-old also admitted he was shocked after he learned he had sealed his 20th chart-topper.

“20 No. Ones in 10 years is mind-blowing,” Rhett shared about the monumental news. “The support since 2012 by radio, songwriters, my team and all the fans has been incredible. This is insane and I’m so grateful for this wild ride! I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store.”

Thomas Rhett celebrates groundbreaking achievement before he embarks on new leg of tour

To celebrate the achievement, the father of four shared a video recapping his 20 No.1 singles.

“‘Half Of Me’ officially makes 20 number ones as an artist in 10 years. This milestone occurring on a week of gratitude couldn’t be more fitting,” he captioned the clip. “There’s so much to be thankful for this year. I’m just absolutely humbled and floored. And I have a feeling the next decade is going to be even better.”

Rhett also recently finished his Bring The Bar To You Tour and is enjoying some well-deserved r&r before moving into high gear next year with the Canadian leg of the tour. The Canadian tour will feature special guests Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe.

Afterward, he will head off on the Home Team Tour 23 with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. The tour will hit 40 cities in 27 states kicking off on May 4 in Des Moines, IA.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” Rhett revealed. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”

Tickets for the Home Team Tour 23 are on sale now.