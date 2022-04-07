Thomas Rhett Celebrates Return of MLB Opening Day With Little League Braves Pic

Thursday, April 7th is the MLB Opening Day. In celebration of the long-awaited season, country star Thomas Rhett is commemorating the event with a sweet throwback photo. The “Where We Started” singer’s latest post sees Thomas Rhett as a young boy, sporting a Braves jersey and a baseball mitt.

“Go [Braves]!” Thomas Rhett captioned the post. He followed it up with the hashtag “where we started,” a fitting reference for this particular throwback photo. Thomas Rhett might not have grown up to join the Braves out on the diamond. However, his growth as a country music artist is truly remarkable.

Thomas Rhett Struggles Leaving Songs Behind

Artistic growth has propelled Thomas Rhett to the forefront of the country music industry. But, it’s also caused him a bit of internal strife.

In speaking with Official Charts, the dad of four said, “I look at my songs like babies; it’s really hard to leave a lot of them behind.”

Some of the star’s earliest hits include “Something to Do With My Hands,” which debuted in 2012, followed a year later by “Beer with Jesus,” and “It Goes Like This” in 2013. A decade after making his big break, those songs rarely get played, if they get played at all, on country radio.

Instead, we’ve seen Rhett’s vocals, sounds, and style develop in a way that transcends genres. Some of his latest pieces see a heavy influence from hip-hop and pop, the title track of his latest album, Where We Started, featuring pop princess Katy Perry.

The experience has shown fans that Thomas Rhett is more than willing to experiment with other artists, especially as country music begins to incorporate more diverse singers and songwriters. In working with Katy Perry, the country star said, “Having Katy Perry featured on this was mind-blowing to me…She really put a lot of time and effort into this vocal.”

Altogether, he said their collaboration on the brand new song “reminded me of how amazing a vocalist she is, and I feel [the track] really came to life.”

Thomas Rhett Showcases ‘Angels’ on the ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Thomas Rhett only dropped his new album Where We Started on April 1st. However, already some of the tracks are making major waves.

The title track of the album, “Where We Started” shares with fans a unique sound and style. And with Katy Perry thrown in the mix, it’s bound to stand out.

However, Thomas Rhett is also casting light on another new song, which he showcased during the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday night. Called “Angels,” the brand new song speaks to a kind of redemption.