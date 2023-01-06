Thomas Rhett Enjoys Ski Trip With Family Out West in Adorable Photos

Thomas Rhett and his family are having a blast on a ski trip to the mountains, giving fans vacation envy with images shared on Instagram. On December 28th, Rhett teased his followers with a post of himself and his daughter Lennon on the plane to an exciting winter destination. “Ski town bound with the makeup queen,” he captioned the image. The makeup he’s referencing dots Lennon had apparently drawn on her face.

The singer also flaunted his eldest daughter Willa Gray’s skiing ability. He posted an image of himself and “WG” on the slopes. There was also a video clip demonstrating her skillfully navigating down the hill. “In a year WG is gonna smoke us all down the mountain!” he quipped.

To capture the memory of their holiday, Rhett snapped a heartwarming image of his family unit – Lauren and four daughters: Willa Gray, Ada, Lennon, and Lillie. They’re perched on top of a snow drift as he clicks away. In the backdrop are tiny wisps of snow flurries cascading around them while they beam in laughter and joy.

Fans are speculating that Thomas Rhett may be adding to his brood

In the caption, Rhett expressed his exhilaration about the trip. He also noted that he had never seen so much snow before. He also teased about the size of his growing family. “@laur_akins one more kid and we got ourselves a basketball team,” he joked. The statement stirred up excitement and conjecture amongst fans in the comments section, with many suggesting that the couple could be expecting another child. “Yepppppp waiting for that boy!”, one fan wrote. “As a mom of 5, it’s amazing! Go for it!” another parent fan chimed in.

In October, Thomas Rhett was featured on Audacy’s Rob + Holly show and discussed his experience collaborating with Katy Perry for their single “Where We Started”. He stated that the two spent nearly the entirety of their time together talking about their respective children.

“We literally talked about our kids the entire time… how we’re raisin’ ’em and what we’re feeding ’em,” he recalled. “I think that’s what you do as a parent these days, you’re just like, ‘Oh, let me show you this one picture on my phone of my kid that you’ve never met!'”

In an interview with People, the country star shared insights into how he and other musicians connected over their families. “I feel like when you’re a parent and you talk to another parent it ends up being the majority of the conversation that you have because that’s just what your life is consumed in,” he explained. “So to be able to talk dad-ing and mom-ing with someone like Katy was kind of hilarious, but awesome at the same time.”