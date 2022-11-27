Thomas Rhett and Family Go Christmas Tree Shopping in Adorable Picture

Thomas Rhett and his adorable family of six were busy getting into the holiday spirit over the weekend.

The country music star headed out in search of the perfect Christmas tree with his wife, Lauren, and his daughters, Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 11 months. Once they picked a winner, they posed for a picture with the massive spruce in the background. And last night, he posted the photo on Instagram.

Lauren also posted a photo on her page that shows her girls and two dogs posing under a multi-colored light-filled outdoor tree, which means the Adkins family may have been busy adoring their Nashville yard with festive decor as well.

“So thankful for my littles,” she captioned.

Thomas Rhett Has a New Christmas EP That’s Available Now

While it wasn’t until this week that Thomas Rhett decided to deck the halls, he’s actually been in a yuletide mood for months. In October, he announced that he was adding a seasonal album to his portfolio titled Merry Christmas Y’all. The short EP gives fans a few classic holiday tunes stamped with Rhett’s personal touch.

“I love everything about Christmas — there’s nothing like the holiday season,” he shared in a statement.“I wanted to record some of the Christmas songs that my family and I enjoy every year. I hope this music gets everyone in the holiday spirit!”

The four-track project features a big-band theme with plenty of horns, pianos, and strings. To bring a little country into the mix, he added an acoustic guitar and some other western elements. Featured songs include Winter Wonderland, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, and It’s Begining to Look a Lot Like Christmas.

The singer gave fans a short preview of his work in an Oct. 20th Instagram video. In it, he caught the start to Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. The song begins with a sweeping piano and transitions into his smooth crooning.

“You know what that sounds like?” he asks. “A warm fire. It’s Christmastime, baby.”

Merry Christmas, Y’all rounds off a busy year-and-a-half for Thomas Rhett. In April of 2021, he released his studio album Country Again (Side A). Then one year later, he dropped Where We Started. We’re also waiting on a release date for the upcoming Country Again (Side B).

Rhett’s Holiday EP officially dropped on all major streaming platforms on October 21.