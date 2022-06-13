Thomas Rhett Goes Full Dad-Mode Impersonating ‘Every Teenager Learning TikTok Dances’: VIDEO

Thomas Rhett enjoyed some beach time with his family ahead of CMA Fest. They’re a little young to be embarrassed by dad now. But the “Slow Down Summer” singer is proving that he’ll find plenty of ways to make them cringe for years to come.

At a souvenir shop in Panama City Beach, Rhett showed off his moves for Instagram. The video text reads, “Every teenager learning TikTok dances in PCB…”

“How’d I do?” he asks in the caption.

A few other country music artists replied in the comments. “Yoooo hahaha spot on,” said HARDY.

Lily Rose chimed in, “Hahahaha so accurate.”

“That’s just me,” added Levi Hummon.

One fan just missed catching Rhett in the act. “We saw you in this store but didn’t realize it was actually you until after we left!!” she said.

Another fan lamented the attention span of students these days. “Try teaching Math class with all that going on. I’m like, if you can remember the dance sequence, you can memorize your multiplication facts.”

Thomas Rhett posted several photos from his beach getaway. Like Luke Bryan, he took some time to take his own kids fishing.

“Slow Down Summer” hit number one while he was on the beach, but his 2-year-old was extremely unimpressed.

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line cared. “Congrats buddy,” he replied. The toughest crowds can be at home, it seems.

Thomas Rhett at CMA Fest

Rhett was among the headliners at Nissan Stadium on Friday for CMA Fest. He thanked the sellout crowd in a post on Saturday.

“CMA fest 2022.. this feeling just keeps getting cooler and cooler. Shoutout to all the amazing people in Nissan stadium last night. Y’all rocked!! Drop a comment if you were there,” he captioned the post.

‘Bring the Bar to You’ Tour

Thomas Rhett’s ‘Bring the Bar to You’ Tour gets rolling on June 17 with a pair of dates in Gilford, N.H. He’ll spend a lot of time out west, hitting scenic locales like Red Rocks in Colorado, Bend, Ore. and Missoula and Bozeman, Mont. There are actually just a trio of dates in the Southeast.

He’ll be in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on July 21, Atlanta, Ga. on July 22 and Charleston, S.C. on July 23. Rhett will get support from Parker McCollum and up-and-comer Conner Smith throughout the trek until it concludes in Fairborn, Ohio on October 15. To check out all of the dates on the ‘Bring the Bar to You’ Tour and for ticket information, visit Thomas Rhett’s website here.