Thomas Rhett Hilariously Pranked by Parker McCollum, Conner Smith on Final Night of Tour: VIDEO

Over the weekend, country music superstar Thomas Rhett was hilariously pranked by Parker McCollum and Conner Smith on the final night of the Bring The Bar To You Tour.

Thomas Rhett posted some snapshots of McCollum and Smith on stage while wearing funny beer costumes as well as other tour highlights. “The Bring the Bar to You tour officially wrapped last night in Dayton, OH,” Rhett shared in the Sunday (October 16th) post. “It has been such an amazing summer/fall out with this crew!”

Thomas Rhett then gushed about McCollum and Smith. “When y’all are headlining stadiums one day, don’t forget to bring the Ole man (me) along!” Rhett joked. He also paid tribute to his band and crew. “You all are top notch professionals. Y’all are also my family. Thank y’all for everything!

In regards to the fans that made it out to his tour, Thomas Rhett had some thoughts. “To all the fans that came out. Wow is all I got. Every single night y’all brought so much energy and joy to the buildings. Till next year fam!”

Along with Thomas Rhett’s social media post, Country Now also shared a video of the McCollum and Smith prank. “They didn’t warn me,” Rhett said. He then performed his hit track Ain’t Nothing that Beer Can’t Fix.

Conner Smith Recently Revealed What He’s Learned From Thomas Rhett While on Tour

During a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights, Conner Smith spoke about what he learned from Thomas Rhett while on tour with him.

Smith spoke about how the past four months of being with Rhett have been an educational experience for him. “It’s the biggest learning curve ever,” the Take It Slow hitmaker explained. “Going from being a songwriter to being an artist to being a touring artist. There’s literally nobody better than Thomas Rhett at any of those things.”

Smith also spoke about the advice he received from Thomas Rhett. “To have him as a mentor and a guy I can turn to at any moment and get advice from – I’ll never overstate how grateful I am for that.”

While also speaking to Country Now recently, Smith recalled seeing Rhett at a concert when he was younger. “I tell the story every night on tour that when I was 16, I took a girl on a date to a Thomas Rhett show at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. The day after the concert, she broke up with me, which is hilarious now. So it’s like five or six years later, I get to open up for Thomas Rhett on this entire tour. It’s one of those things that, it’s just kind of hard to believe, the dream I’m getting to live right now.”