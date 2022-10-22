Thomas Rhett Kicks Off the Holiday Season With Release of Christmas EP

Check your calendar. At least for Thomas Rhett, the unofficial start of Christmas season is this weekend. So cue the greenery, glitz and all the gifts. And the country carolers — you need those, too.

Rhett announced Friday the release of “Merry Christmas, Y’all.” The four-song project doesn’t require a catchy name. The songs are all traditional. You know the words and your family probably has sung them for decades.

“I love everything about Christmas — there’s nothing like the holiday season,” Thomas Rhett said in a statement to announce the release of ‘Merry Christmas, Y’all.’

He continued. “I wanted to record some of the Christmas songs that my family and I enjoy every year. I hope this music gets everyone in the holiday spirit!”

The Thomas Rhett album features the classics “Winter Wonderland,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” We can imagine the country star cuddled with his four young daughters and singing these songs. Santa Claus will be here before you know it.

Rhett also teased one of the new songs in a short video clip he posted on Instagram. He said the music sounded like a fire. Because in late October, the weather isn’t exactly in the holiday spirit.

Thomas Rhett Isn’t the Only Country Star Getting Into a Holiday Mood

And believe us, Thomas Rhett isn’t the only country music performer announcing holiday plans. Reba McEntire unveiled plans for Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection last month. And Dolly Parton is giving us her “A Holly Dolly Christmas (Ultimate Dee Edition).” She’s repackaging her album from 2020 and adding new songs and collaborations.

Plus, the Hallmark Channel says it’s Christmas season. And those folks know the holiday season. The network’s first of many holiday movies premiered Friday night.

This certainly isn’t the first time Thomas Rhett has pulled off a major holiday project. In 2020, he and his wife hosted A CMA Christmas. Plus, the year before, Rhett released two holiday singles.

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Arkins, hosted the 2020 “CMA Country Christmas” special. (Katie Kauss/ABC via Getty Images)

Rhett’s Merry Christmas, Y’all is his third big music project in the last 18 months. In 2021, Rhett released Country Again (Side A). That album included singles “What’s Your Country Song” and “Country Again.” Then on April 1. Rhett gave country fans One year Where We Started. The album features several collaborations. The music video for “Where We Started” premiered this past week. He sings the song with pop star Katy Perry.

Thomas Rhett and Riley Green combined for “Half of Me.” He also sang with Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson for “Death Row.” Rhett plans a Country Again (Side B) album release. But he hasn’t released any details as to when it will happen.