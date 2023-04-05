Thomas Rhett, Lady A, and More to Perform at Concert Honoring Nashville School Shooting Victims

Nashville’s music community is coming together to pay tribute to The Covenant School shooting victims with a benefit concert. On March 27, six people – three children and three staff members – tragically lost their lives in a shooting at the private Christian school located in Nashville.

On April 12, Belmont University’s The Fisher Center will host “A Night of Joy Celebrating the Covenant School”. It’s an evening dedicated to honoring those affected by this tragedy. The concert starts at 7 pm.

Annie F. Downs, an author, and speaker will host the event. Her amazing lineup of acts includes Chris Tomlin, Colony House, Dave Barnes, and Drew Holcomb with his wife Ellie Holcomb. Also performing are Ketch Secor from Old Crow Medicine Show, Lady A, and Matt Kearney. Other acts set to appear are Matt Maher plus Natalie Hemby, Sixpence None The Richer singing duo Stephanie & Nathan Chapman along with The Warren Brothers’ Thomas Rhett and Trent Dabbs as well as Tyler Hubbard.

Starting Wednesday, April 10th at 10 a.m. Central Time, tickets for the event will be available on thefishercenter.com. All proceeds from ticket sales will support The Covenant School.

Local musicians have shown an outpouring of support following the Nashville school shooting

Tragically, six people aged 9-61 were killed in a shooting at Covenant School by the suspect. Those who lost their lives were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney all age nine. The adults slain were Cynthia Peak (age 61); Katherine Koonce (age 60), and Mike Hill (aged 61). The 28-year-old shooter was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with police officers.

On March 29, Sheryl Crow and Margo Price performed at a Nashville vigil for those lost n the shooting. Moreover, Lauren Daigle postponed her album preview party planned for March 27 to lead an emotional prayer vigil instead. It became an event attended by many of those affected by this tragic incident.

Of course, protests have swept the Tennessee Capitol building in downtown Nashville as students and adults implored legislators to pass gun reform following the shooting. On Monday, Nashville students marched out of their classrooms to observe the one-week anniversary of the Covenant School shooting last week. Nashville’s WKRN 2 reports that student activists urged their peers to walk out of class at precisely 10:13 a.m., marching towards the Capitol to take action against gun violence in Tennessee.

March for Our Lives, a philanthropic organization dedicated to taking action on gun violence that was established in the wake of the 2018 Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, has requested Nashville students to leave their classrooms and speak out about their expectations of gun safety from legislators.