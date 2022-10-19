Thomas Rhett, Lady A, Zac Brown Band to Headline 10th Annual C2C Festival

In honor of its 10th anniversary, C2C Music Festival is rolling out a powerful concert lineup for its stages in England, Scotland and Ireland.

C2C means Country to Country. And country music uses this series to help promote its music to worldwide markets. The slate of concerts is set for March 10-12, 2023. The biggest names in the lineup include Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band and Lady A.

Rhett will appear with Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson, Breland and Introducing Nashville. This C2C grouping starts in London, then moves to Glasgow and Dublin.

Lady A, seen here at this summer’s CMA Fest, will headline the C2C Concert series in March. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

Series Will Rotate Acts Between London, Dublin, Glasgow

Lady A headlines the next grouping, which also includes Midland and Matt Stell. C2C still will add acts in this grouping. The rotation begins in Dublin, then moves on to London and Glasgow.

Zac Brown Band first takes the stage in Glasgow, then Dublin and London. Joining the band will be Old Crow Medicine Show, Mitchell Tenpenny and Lindsay Ell.

Since the series will celebrate its 10th anniversary, here’s a little C2C history. The first concert happened in London in March, 2013, with Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood as the top acts.

The Zac Brown Band will be a headliner at the C2C concert series in London, Dublin and Glasgow. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

C2C, in making the 2023 announcement this week, added that more acts will be added to the series. The venues used i the series are The O2 London, 3Arena Dublin and The OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

“C2C is a tentpole event for our industry and our country music community,” said Sarah Trahern, the CEO of CMA. “As we see country music continue to expand on a global scale, it’s events like C2C that are pivotal in maintaining that forward momentum, promoting music discovery, broadening the fan base and demonstrating the growth of country music internationally. We are thrilled to be partnering with C2C again this year and look forward to the event in March!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday. For more info about ticket sales, head to the C2C official site.