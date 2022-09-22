Thomas Rhett Reflects on His 10-Year Anniversary With Wife Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins will celebrate one decade of holy matrimony next month. And he’s looking back on the relationship with his upcoming album.

“With the whole outlook of Where We Started. For me, I kinda look back to when I first started in this career, when I first got married, and just lookin’ at Lauren and being like, dang,” he told CMT. “10 years ago, you and I were riding in a Sprinter van with eight other dudes in my band, and we were doing 300 shows a year.”

Rhett and Lauren met when they were in kindergarten. And from there, they forged a lasting friendship. But in 2011, the Crash and Burn singer realized that there was something more between them. So he asked her on a date. Six months later, he popped the question. And in October of 2012, they said, “I do.”

Because of the seemingly expedited romance, Thomas Rhett caught a lot of flack. People thought they were too young, and it was too soon. But his father, award-winning Country music songwriter Rhett Akins, knew the couple was “meant to be.”

“Everybody told him no, this is not what he should do,” Rhett shared with Country Weekly in 2021. “[But] when I saw them stare at each other the entire 20 minutes they were saying their vows, it’s like these two people are meant to be together. They are beyond in love.”

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Spent Their First Year of Marriage on a Tour Bus

Once they were married, Lauren proved to be Thomas’ biggest supporter and fan. During their newlywed phase, she joined him and his band on a 285-day tour, and they slept in a bus bunk that was smaller than a twin-sized bed.

Over the years, the now 32-year-old wrote several songs about his wife and their marriage, including his No. 1 hit, Die a Happy Man and Something to do with My Hands. And offstage, they grew their family by four.

The couple had fertility issues when they first began trying to have a child. But they were quickly blessed with an adopted daughter, Willa Gray, in 2016. And the blessing continued coming when Lauren discovered she was pregnant with their first biological child, Ada James, as they were going through the adoption process.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Adkins went on to have two more daughters, Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina. And despite some struggles along the way, the singer can’t help but think that everything turned out perfectly.

“Looking at our life now with four children and, by the grace of God, had a little bit of success in this business, and it’s kinda wild to look back and ask yourself, ‘if I could tell my 21-year-old self, this is where you’re going to be, this is crazy,’” he said.