Thomas Rhett Remembers ‘Wild’ Moment He Met George Strait

Thomas Rhett found himself surrounded by country music royalty early in his career. When he was a new face to the scene, the “Slow Down Summer” singer met some of the biggest names in the business at the same time. It was quite an experience.

Speaking to Audacy’s Katie Neal of Katie & Company on the Superstar Power Hour, Rhett revealed the first big “pinch me” moment that he had after becoming his own celebrity.

“When was the last time you had a cool ‘pinch me’ moment where you thought, “What is happening right now? What is life?'” Neal asked.

“I don’t know, I’m trying to think,” Rhett began. “I would say it was like three years ago. We were at the ACM Honors event here in Nashville. There were a few of us new artists, but mostly it was icons. And they wanted to do a big group picture. So I was literally standing next to Alan Jackson and George Strait was behind me and Dolly Parton was on the other side of me. I was like, ‘This is wild.’ You know, because I had never met George.”

Thomas Rhett in King George’s Court

Thomas Rhett introduced himself to an idol, and they shared a brief exchange. He was in such awe of the King that he doesn’t remember much of what happened.

“I went up to introduce myself, and he said…I can’t even remember what he said but it wasn’t a lot,” Rhett recalled. “It was very brief and I was just like, ‘Man, this is the king.’ You know? It was pretty wild to get to meet George Strait in person.”

A Big Year in 2022

Thomas Rhett has already had a pretty big year. He celebrated his 19th number one single earlier this summer, “Slow Down Summer.”

He took a little time off before and after CMA Fest. He even took the whole family to Panama City Beach and got caught recreating TikTok moves at a souvenir shop. Now, he’ll turn his attention to the road until October. And he’ll have fantastic support from Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

He’s at Bethel Woods Center in Bethel, N.Y. on June 23. He slides down the east coast before a three night trek across the Southeast in July. Then, he’ll be in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on July 21, Atlanta, Ga, on July 22 and Charleston, S.C. on July 23. Those shows are the only dates on the schedule in the Deep South.

He’ll hit Red Rocks in August, and he’ll continue across a lot of scenic western locales until the tour concludes in Fairborn, Ohio on October 15. For a full list of dates and for ticket information, visit his website.