Thomas Rhett Reveals He’s Cleared to Sing Again After 10 Days Out of Commission

Thomas Rhett was sidelined with vocal problems for ten days. The “Slow Down Summer” singer was forced to slow down himself when doctors ordered him on vocal rest. He delivered the original news via social media ahead of a scheduled stop in San Diego.

“The doctors over at Vanderbilt put me on vocal rest. My cords were pretty daggum swollen and inflamed,” he shared in a video message. “It’s been a week, for sure. I think it’s the quietest I’ve been in about a decade.”

But it seems that he’s ready to go, and just in time for a date in Tuscaloosa that he was forced to postpone earlier this year due to weather. Check out the post below.

Vocal cords are cleared and ready to go! Thank you so much for all the love and well wishes over the past 10 days. See y’all in Tuscaloosa 🤘 pic.twitter.com/d3NPvw4AOk — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) September 6, 2022

In the video, he shared a bit more.

“Hey what’s up everybody. Thomas Rhett, here. I just wanna thank y’all so much for all the well wishes over the past ten days.” He went on to describe the orders from the doctors and offer an update on his return to the stage.

“I just went back and they checked on my cords again,” he continued. “All the inflammation is down, so I’ve been cleared to go. So I will see y’all in Tuscaloosa on Thursday. Really looking forward to that show. But again, I just wanted to hop on here and say thank y’all so much for the love and just for the well wishes. Glad to be back. Glad to be singing again. And we will see y’all in Alabama on Thursday. I hope y’all had a great week. We’ll see you then. Take care.”

Thomas Rhett Back to the ‘Bring the Bar to You’ Tour

Thomas Rhett canceled the original date in Tuscaloosa because of severe weather. It was kind of out of his hands. That was back in July. But he decided take himself to the bar, as he showed up later that evening for a surprise, impromptu set at Gallette’s. Fan shot video captured him performing a cover of “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks and his own “What’s Your Country Song?”

He gets another break after the rescheduled show in Alabama. His next stop is on September 22 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. He’s then off to Springfield, Mo. and Tulsa, Okla. before making his way back north. He has two stops in North Dakota, one in South Dakota and he’ll hit Idaho and Montana along the way. The United States run ends in Fairborn, Ohio on October 15. Next year, he’ll bring the bar to Canada. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at his website.