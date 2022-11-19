Thomas Rhett Reveals His ‘Goal’ Every Night While on Tour

Thomas Rhett is proving again how he truly is one of the good guys in country music. During a recent interview, the “Where We Started” singer spoke out about how he hopes he and his crew make a positive impact on every venue where they perform.

“Our goal every night is for the local crew in those towns is to say that we were the easiest people they’ve ever worked with,” Rhett said on Taste of Country Nights. “Like, that’s a big goal of mine to be just not complicated and be super kind to everybody.”

Not only does Rhett treat local crews with respect, but he also makes sure that his tour openers feel treated well. “And we try to treat our openers that way as well because I want them to take stuff that we do on the road with them and hopefully people who get to open for them one day are saying the same thing about them,” he said. “So we take a lot of pride in how we treat people and I make sure that it’s kind of just ‘mi casa, su casa, whatever you need, whenever you need it, we’ve got your back.'”

Thomas Rhett Tries to Make a ‘Positive Experience’ for Everyone During His Tours

A major reason why Rhett is so intentional about ensuring everyone has a “positive experience” on the road is that he knows what it’s like when things don’t go so well. Fortunately, he also had tours where he opened for acts that showed him the right way to do things.

“I think if you go on several tours where you weren’t treated great, I don’t think you really know what it looks like to treat a crew great,” he shares. “But fortunately for me, getting to be on the Aldean tour and the Florida Georgia Line tour, the Luke Bryan tour … I just got to see how a bunch of different camps ran their organization and took a lot of little things from each camp and tried to mold it into what we do.”

When he isn’t on the road, Rhett is usually spending time with his wife, Lauren Akins, and their four kids. Earlier this week, the 32-year-old singer posted a pic of some quality time with his children. “Hot tub night at the Akins household,” he captioned the post.

Recently, Rhett also gave a big shout-out to his wife. He gave her huge compliments on how she took care of him when he was sick. He called her an “angel” for the way she nursed him to health while he dealt with a “stomach virus.” Learn about what happened during this rough stretch for Rhett.