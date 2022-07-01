Thomas Rhett Speaks on His ‘Unbelievable’ Friendship with Eric Church

Thomas Rhett co-hosted Country Countdown USA recently. His “Slow Down Summer” recently hit the top of the country music charts, and Rhett is on a roll. Rhett talked about his 2021 track “Country Again,” in which he namechecks his friend Eric Church.

“Thought I had too much on my plate. But last night we cracked some cold beers. And cranked Eric Church up to ten. Thought, ‘Man it feels good to be country again,'” the lyrics proclaim.

Rhett says that he and the Chief have grown really close. Church is someone that Rhett looked up to as an aspiring country singer, and now, they’re friends.

“This is the closest me and Eric have ever been,” he said on the show. “We’ve been sending songs back and forth. Eric will send me something unfinished at 2 in the morning. To be one of those people that he shares music with is unbelievable. It’s been a neat friendship.”

We’ve been learning about a lot of musicians that Eric Church has taken under his wing. Chris Janson says that he also gets Church’s late-night texts. The Chief has been a big supporter of Morgan Wallen and Parker McCollum, too.

Thomas Rhett Goes Fishing with ‘Batman’

“Slow Down Summer” was co-written with Sean Keaton, who is the son of legendary film star Michael Keaton. You know…Batman.

Rhett was on a fishing trip with Sean at his father’s house in Montana when they penned the number one hit. Rhett spent some time on the water with both.

“I caught my first rainbow trout with Michael,” he continued. “But I asked him if he still has the original Batman outfit, and he said yes. He said he tried to get his son to wear it for Halloween, but he refused.”

He also shared a story from his experience at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. this spring. Jon Pardi joined Rhett onstage for a version of one of Rhett’s songs.

“We did ‘Beer Can’t Fix’ together,” he said. “He sprinted out on my stage with a bottle of tequila. He started to ride my mic stand like a horse. It took us two minutes to get to the next song because I was laughing so hard.”

During the same set, Ashton Kutcher joined Rhett for a cover of the Garth Brooks classic “Friends in Low Places.” Thomas Rhett spotted Hardy in the crowd.

“He was in the pit in a big floppy hat and sunglasses,” Rhett said. “I called out to him and invited him to sing along with Ashton and me. I could tell that the crowd didn’t recognize him. They had no idea who he was. In fact after he was done, he went back into the crowd and no one asked him if he was Hardy.”