Thomas Rhett’s Wife Gave Him an Adorable Anniversary Gift

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins just celebrated their 10th anniversary and Lauren took special care to make the milestone memorable.

While speaking with Taste of Country Nights, Rhett shared that Akins always seems to outdo him in gift-giving. And this year, she really went all out.

The 32-year-old explained that his wife made him a “giant book” that highlights their entire marriage, and for each year, she got him a gift. He didn’t share all ten. But for the last, she bought him a custom saddle.

The couple recently got a few horses on their farm, which made the gift extra special. As he explained earlier in the interview, Rhett is just now learning how to “become a horseman,” and he’s really enjoying it.

“I could never compare to her creativity…she goes really ham on gifts,” he said.

It sounds like Thomas Rhett matched her present with something special, too, despite thinking he’s “uh, not the best gift giver.”

Because the year ten is the diamond anniversary, he bought her a ring filled with bling. And he admitted that she loves it.

Thomas Rhett and His Wife Lauren Have Known Each Other Since Kindergarten

In September, Thomas Rhett gushed about his romance with Akins while chatting with CMT and shared that she has always been his biggest fan and supporter. He also revealed that their story started when they were only five.

The two were longtime friends before falling in love. They met all the way back in kindergarten and stayed close through school. And in 2011, Rhett realized he had deeper feelings for her. So, he asked her on a date.

That date went so well that it only took six months for him to pop the question. And in October 2012, they headed to the alter.

Thomas Rhett admitted that a lot of people told him to slow down and wait to say “I do.” Friends and family thought the couple was moving too fast, and they were too young. But Rhett knew and Akins didn’t let anyone get in their heads, and he said that his county music singer and songwriter father Rhett Akins was one of the few who stood by and blessed the marriage, which made the day even more special.

“Everybody told him no, this is not what he should do,” Rhett Akins shared with Country Weekly in 2021. “[But] when I saw them stare at each other the entire 20 minutes they were saying their vows, it’s like these two people are meant to be together. They are beyond in love.”