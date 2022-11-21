Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Celebrate ‘Belated Anniversary’ With Trip To Wyoming

Enjoying some much-needed downtime from his busy music career schedule, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins celebrated their “belated anniversary” with a trip to Wyoming.

“Belated anniversary trip to Wyoming,” Thomas Rhett declared with a snapshot of him and Lauren all smiles with the mountains in the background. Rhett and his wife married in October 2012. Since then, they have adopted a baby girl from Uganda as well as welcomed their own three daughters.

According to The Boot, Thomas Rhett recalled when he proposed to Lauren in a private room located at her favorite Nashville restaurant, Giovanni’s. He even had his mother help him with the proposal. “There was a [wine] bottle, and with a silver Sharpie, I wrote ‘marry me?’ on the bottle, and she wrote ‘Well, duh, yes’ on the bottle,” he recalled. “Somebody cued The Way You Look Tonight by Frank Sinatra and we danced in this little cigar room. It was pretty awesome.”

Thomas Rhett Opens Up About Staying ‘Faithful’ to His Wife While on Tour

Earlier this year, Thomas Rhett spoke about how he remains a devoted husband and father. During his appearance on the Making Space With Hoda Kotb podcast, he recalled a discussion he had with Lauren’s father near the start of his music career.

“I remember before me and Lauren got married,” Thomas Rhett explained. “He was like, ‘You better keep your head on straight.’ You know what I mean? ‘You better not do anything out there on the road. Because I promise… I have seen it. I would call you out immediately.”

Thomas Rhett reassured his father-in-law that he would remain loyal to Lauren at any cost. “I was like, ‘You have nothing to worry about,” he continued. “But, as I got into it… I quickly realized how easy that could be without the right boundaries put in place.”

Thomas Rhett also gushed about Lauren’s constant support of her career. “From the [beginning] of my career, Lauren was such a part of me. We were a package deal. She was at every show, and the fans knew her. I remember my first year on the road, somebody grabbed my butt on stage. I was torn up with guilt and shame.”

Thomas Rhett then explained he had no idea how he was going to approach Lauren about the situation. I was like, ‘God, how do I tell Lauren about this?’ I remember calling her right after that show and telling her the entire situation.”

He made the decision to establish some boundaries when it came to his tour bus. “I told my tour manager and my team, ‘Hey, unless you are a sister or someone dating someone in the band, there can’t be anyone back here that we don’t know… Because that is my boundary.’”