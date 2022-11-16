Thomas Rhett Says Wife Lauren Akins Was a ‘Superhero’ During His Illness

Thomas Rhett kicked off his career in country music with his debut album It Goes Like This in 2013. Since then, he has proven to be a dedicated singer and songwriter, amassing more than a dozen No. 1 singles in less than a decade. However, aside from his career on the road, Thomas Rhett is also a dedicated family man. He frequently features his wife, Lauren Akins, and his children on his social media pages. Recently, the “Blame It on a Backroad” singer hailed his wife as a “superhero” after catching a stomach virus.

You can hear Thomas Rhett’s full tribute to his wife in the clip above. But, for the most part, it sees the 32-year-old singer speaking about Lauren’s angelic qualities.

“I just wanted to hop on here and give a huge shout-out to my beautiful wife,” Rhett began. “I got really sick this week—stomach virus, I guess, is going around—and it freakin’ whacks me.”

Originally, he said Lauren had had a beach trip planned. Although, after seeing how poorly her husband felt, she decided to cancel.

“[She] stayed here and absolutely took care of me and our four kids like she was a superhero,” he continued. “I never met Jesus in person, but what I witnessed these last few days was the patience of Jesus exhibited through a human being, and that being, being my wife. So, I just wanted to hop on here and just give a huge shout-out to my wife because she is an angel…You are incredible.”

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are one of the most adored couples in country music. As we’ve heard in his songs before, Rhett and Akins have a long history together. They met in their youth and celebrayed their marriage together in their early 20s. iHeartCountry states the iconic couple shares four young daughters. The oldest daughter is Willa Gray (6) followed by Ada James (5), Lennon Love (2), and Lillie Carolina (1).

To say the duo has their hands full is certainly an understatement.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas with Thomas Rhett’s New EP

Now that we’ve moved well beyond Halloween, many of us are beginning to get into the holiday spirit. Fortunately, for country music fans, Thomas Rhett is offering a little help, releasing his new holiday EP at the end of October.

The new EP, entitled Merry Christmas Y’all, features a number of our favorite holiday tracks including “Winter Wonderland,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

In addition to Thomas Rhett, country music icons including Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire are also releasing some new takes on holiday favorites.