Thomas Rhett’s ‘Gift Guide for Dudes’ Is Here… and It’s Perfect

We’re just a week away from the Christmas holiday – and there are very few shopping days left. But, those who are looking for the perfect gift for any “dude” in their life should have no fear…country music star Thomas Rhett has us all covered.

In a recent Instagram post, the Beer Can’t Fix singer addresses his fans with a quick video noting that over the last week he has been asked for gift recommendations. Specifically, the star says, gift recommendations regarding what to get the dudes in their lives. These questions inspired Thomas Rhett to put together the perfect last-minute gift guide to answer these questions. And, the results are absolutely perfect.

“Stumped on what to give your husband, brother, or dad?” Thomas Rhett asks in the Instagram gift guide post.

“I’ve got your last minute gifts covered with my “gift guide for dudes,'” the country music hitmaker says. Following a brief video introduction in the Instagram post are a series of pics depicting Rhett’s gift suggestions. And fans are loving the ideas. Rhett adds that links to purchase each one of these gifts are in his bio.

Among the gift suggestions are Dos Primos “Fine Tequila For Fine Folks,” a waxed canvas log carrier, some fine clothing gear, a pair of Give’r gloves, and a utility knife.

Fans Are Loving The Singer’s Last Minute ‘Gift Guide For Dudes’

Rhett’s Instagram followers showed their appreciation for the tips, some noting how much they love the products, and others thanking the singer for the gift guide ideas.

“Best idea thank u,” notes one Instagram user. The comment continues noting that “every guy should post [their] ideas cuz I’m clueless,” while adding a cry-laughing emoji.

One of the gifts suggested in Thomas Rhett’s post is a pair of Hollowsocks boot socks. And, this company was grateful for the shoutout they got on the singer’s Instagram page.

“Thanks for the shout out!” the Hollowsocks Instagram comments in the post.

“We’re stoked to hear you’re loving your Hollows,” the comment continues. “Everyone needs alpaca socks in their [stocking] this year.”

Another fan, however, has their own idea for the perfect Christmas gift commenting “How about your new album???”

Real Or Fake? What Does Thomas Rhett Prefer In A Christmas Tree

It’s a preference that can divide even the closest families or friend groups some years…the battle between real Christmas trees and fake ones. And now, Thomas Rhett has tossed his own opinion into the matter. In a recent interview with Taste of Country, the singer reveals his stance on the real versus fake battle. Rhett’s vote? Real Christmas trees every year.

“It’s kinda been a rule in our house,” Thomas Rhett explains. “Since I got married to Lauren.”

According to the singer, the family does not “do the fake tree scenario.”

Even, he says, if he wanted to in the past. Rhett does admit, however, that the fake tree option does seem appealing every now and then. If only for the ease of the setup.

“It would be so easy to have one that’s already lit,” Rhett relates. “You just throw one up and then put some lights on, but my wife loves the process of going to the lot, picking the perfect one.”