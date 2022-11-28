Thomas Rhett’s Mom Opens Up About the Country Star’s Childhood

Yes, that’s Paige Lankford, Thomas Rhett’s mother, telling a somewhat embarrassing anecdote about the country music star’s childhood.

Lankford dropped the Thomas Rhett knowledge that only a mother can tell on a podcast devoted to this sort of stuff. It’s called “Got It from My Momma” and hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, the mother of country singer Conner Smith.

Lankford was the first guest on the podcast, which premieres Nov. 29. You can listen to more of the interview when it drops tomorrow. But for now, we’ve got this snippet that Smith used to promo the pod. Did you know Thomas Rhett was competitive when he was a child? How competitive? He’d throw a tantrum if he didn’t win.

“I remember bowling one time, he was probably in first grade, and he didn’t win cause we didn’t really like to let him win, teach him lessons,” Lankford told Smith. “And I remember just stepping over him because he was pitching such a fit on the floor and that’s how I handled that.”

Now, can you imagine Thomas Rhett, the married father of four adorable daughters, as a little boy throwing such a fit? That’s definitely a funny mental image, but he’ll certainly know how to handle the situation if one of his four girls repeats the behavior.

But fortunately for Lankford, Rhett’s behavior at the bowling center was an exception. “So I guess we did go through those kind of normal phases,” Lankford told Smith. “But as far as just, you know, he was pretty well behaved.”

Besides Thomas Rhett’s Mom, Podcast Features Luke Bryan’s Mother

Smith does these interviews from her home in Brentwood, Tenn. And she’s had plenty of experience to make this podcast a success considering she’s worked as a reporter for TV and print. Plus, she’s also anchored and produced. Smith is so well versed in country music, she’s taught classes on it. Her podcast is bi-weekly.

Who else will be on besides Thomas Rhett’s mom? Upcoming guests include the mothers of Luke Bryan, Jessie James Decker, Lauren Alaina and Parker McCollum. Plus, Smith is dabbling in pop music as well. She’s interviewing Denise Jonas, the mother of The Jonas Brothers.

There’s also a nice connection between Thomas Rhett and Conner Smith, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the mothers get along so well. Smith opened for Rhett this summer on Rhett’s Bring The Bar To You Tour.

“To have him as my mentor and a guy I can turn to at any moment and get advice from — I’ll never overstate how grateful I am for that,” Smith said.



Last week, Thomas Rhett picked up another honor. His duet with Riley Green — “Half of Me” — topped both Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts. It’s the 20th No. 1 for Rhett.