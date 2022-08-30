Thompson Square Postpone Shows Due To Health Issues

Country music band Thompson Square has announced that it is taking an unexpected break from touring while singer Shawna Thompson undergoes back surgery.

The band, which consists of Shawna and her husband Keifer, has been on the road following the release of its latest single, County in My Soul. And it was set to make September stops in Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Kentucky, and Minneapolis. However, Shawna reportedly suffered a back injury that needs immediate medical attention.

“We’re disappointed to have to postpone some of the dates we have coming up, as we were really looking forward to connecting with fans again post-pandemic,” Keifer said in a statement. “That said, health is always the priority, and per doctor’s orders, Shawna will have to sit some dates out.”

“We’re looking forward to her successful recovery and being able to hit the road again soon,” he added.

Thompson Square also expects to adjust its schedule as Shawna heals.

Shawna hasn’t shared how she injured herself. But she has noted on Instagram that she is doing everything she can to get back on stage.



“Doing a little self care this morning with help from @bemergroupusa therapy,” she posted on Aug 27th. “Trying to get healed up so I can see your beautiful faces in the crowd soon. Thanks to everyone for the sweet thoughts and I will take all the prayers I can get. Shawna.”

Thompson Square Duo is Back to Their ‘Roots’ With Their New Single

Aside from Shawna’s health issues, Thompson Square has enjoyed some recent career success. Country in My Soul is the husband and wife duo’s first single in over three years. The song marks a return to the industry, and will hopefully lead to a fourth studio album.

The lyrics are a tribute to their love of Country music, and in a recent interview, they highlight their desire to once again immerse themselves in their craft.

Thompson Square was a breakout hit in 2011 with its self-named debut record. The title produced two chart-toppers, Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not and If I Didn’t Have You. However, the couple largely stepped away from their careers after two more records in 2018.

“We really got back to our roots with the new music,” the two told Taste of Country. “In fact, roots is kind of what this song is all about. We’ve lived a lot of life in the last few years — we had a baby, we both lost parents — and our new music reflects a well-lived life, both the ups and the downs.”