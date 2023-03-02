Tickets for Free Morgan Wallen Pop-Up Show Claimed in 3 Hours, Draw Huge Crowds in Nashville

Morgan Wallen announced his massive One Night at a Time Tour in December. It didn’t take fans long to notice that he didn’t have a single show booked in his home state of Tennessee. Many spoke out, wondering why the “Sand in My Boots” singer seemingly snubbed the whole Volunteer State. Yesterday, he announced that he’ll be playing a very special pop-up show in Nashville.

As if seeing Wallen at Bridgestone wasn’t exciting enough for his fans, the show is completely free. Fans just had to come to the venue and pick up their tickets. The venue’s box office opened at 10 AM today. A long line formed quickly and kept getting longer. Take a look at the massive crowd gathered in hopes of scoring Morgan Wallen tickets.

Overwhelming Demand for Morgan Wallen Tickets

That line looks daunting and that’s just a glimpse at the massive crowd. Less than two hours after opening the box office, venue staff took to social media to let folks know tickets were getting low.

“Because of the great response, if you are not already in line, we recommend you do NOT come to the Arena at this time,” the tweet read. “We will likely be out of tickets by the time you join the line. So, it looks like many fans are going to be heading home empty-handed.

Less than half an hour later, the venue announced, “The response was so incredible to Morgan Wallen’s album release celebration tomorrow night that as of 1:06 PM CT, all tickets to his free show have been distributed.”

Originally, tickets were going to be available between 10 AM and 5 PM today and from 10 AM to 4 PM tomorrow. Tickets were first come, first serve while supplies last. It looks like they severely underestimated the draw of free Morgan Wallen tickets.

One Thing at a Time Drops Tomorrow

Morgan Wallen released a monster of an album in 2021. Dangerous spent a record-breaking 51 weeks at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. It was also the most-streamed album of the year across all genres. Tomorrow, we will see if his next release has the same momentum. His 36-song collection, One Thing at a Time hits shelves and streaming services tomorrow.

Last month, Morgan Wallen had already notched seven top-ten singles from the album. More recently, Wallen notched his 8th single atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart with “Thought You Should Know.”

Between the early chart success and the army of fans that went out to Bridgestone to pick up tickets to the free album release celebration show, it looks like the album is off to a strong start.

Morgan Wallen will kick off his One Night at a Time World Tour later this month. It all starts in Auckland, New Zealand on March 15th. He’ll play a run of shows in Australia before coming back to North America for stops across the United States and Canada.