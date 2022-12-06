Tim McGraw’s Birthday Tribute to His Daughter Set to ‘My Little Girl’ Will Have You in Tears

Tim McGraw paid a very sentimental tribute to youngest daughter, Audrey. The occasion? She turned 21.

For a young adult, turning 21 is a festive benchmark. To a dad, it’s seeing your baby all grown up. We’re betting Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are blinking back a few tears today. And you will be, too, as you click through the photo gallery McGraw posted to his hit song “My Little Girl.” (Read on for more about why the song is important in McGraw’s career).

“Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!! We r so proud of the remarkable young woman you have become….U make this world a better place to be for everyone who loves you. Happy birthday “my little girl” We love you so much!”

Here’s a cool detail about the Tim McGraw song. He co-wrote “My Little Girl,” which was part of the soundtrack for the 2006 movie, Flicka. The song reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country chart. And it also represented McGraw’s first hit song he had an official hand in writing.

The song was for McGraw’s character, Rob” McLaughlin, in Flicka, as he addresses his daughter Katy. But no doubt, McGraw pulled a lot of emotion from his own life to create the song. This was back in 2006. McGraw and Hill were celebrating their 10th anniversary. And the super cool country music couple were the parents of three daughters. Gracie is the oldest, followed by Maggie and Audrey.

Both Gracie and Audrey live in New York. Gracie is pursuing an acting/singing career, while Audrey is a budding actress/model. Audrey models for Tory Burch’s fitness line. And she also even starred in one of her father’s music videos.

Think back to late summer, 2021 when Tim McGraw released the video to his hit, 7500 OBO. Everyone believed the McGraw song was about a man musing about his old truck. However, the new woman in his life wanted the man to sell the truck. That’s where the title came from — $7,500 or best offer. (Word to the wise. Making a man get rid of his dog and/or truck isn’t a great relationship look). The girlfriend thought the truck featured too many memories of her boyfriend’s ex.

But with the music video, Tim McGraw flipped the narrative, adding his youngest daughter as the star of the video.

“You know, my girls are the light of my life,” Tim McGraw said in a video clip on Instagram to introduce the video. “They’re the sweetest things in the world and I was just so proud of her.

“The idea was pretty cool because when it came in…instead of it being about a guy and his truck, we made it about a teenage girl and her truck,” McGraw said.

And now Audrey is a young adult and legal in every state. When she saw her dad’s greetings, she wrote “Hahahahaha love you dad!!”