Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Daughters Dress Up in Costumes From Popular New TV Show

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and their three daughters are becoming well-known for their theme dinners, which include lavish costumes. They were recently at it again, this time dressing like characters from the period tv show The Great. On Monday, December 19th, 25-year-old Gracie–daughter of the celebrated country music couple–posted some visuals from their special themed dinner on her Instagram. She even included videos that showcased some fun moments from the event.

“Our theme dinner from Friday night was @thegreathulu. If you haven’t watched it yet … you absolutely MUST as it is one of the most well-done shows I have seen in years,” Gracie captioned the post. Faith Hill sported a powdered wig in one photo with her husband Tim McGraw and their daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey along with family friend Sarah Crowe.

Though the ladies are dressed like 18th-century aristocrats, McGraw seemed a bit more subdued. However, it was clear he was getting a kick out of their antics. He sports a wide grin in the images. The themed dinner was a serious affair, with a menu including baked potatoes, shish kebabs, and soup. Nevertheless, the McGraw sisters indulged in some mischievous fun during dessert.

One of the clips shared featured the sisters smashing cake in each other’s faces. “Maggie made Bird’s Milk cake and as you can see, we (I) had lots of fun with it,” Gracie wrote in the caption. “And then I was being bitchy because @audreymcgraw didn’t want cake on her dress. Being an older sister is fun sometimes. Also, Maggie is incredibly strong and it is slightly scary.”

Tim McGraw and company recently dressed as some other iconic characters

Recently, the McGraw family hosted yet another memorable theme night – The Godfather edition. Tim McGraw shared some delightful photos of them donning characters from the iconic 1972 crime film on Instagram and it made an offer fans couldn’t resist! His wife Faith Hill along with their daughters were all part of this view-worthy event that was captured in a brief video displaying each member’s captivating attire.

”‘The Godfather’ dinner theme night last night…Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!” McGraw captioned the post. Captured in front of their festive Christmas tree, the McGraw family is fully dressed up for the occasion. Tim looks suave in a sleek suit and fedora hat while Faith wears a beautiful white blazer. Little Gracie rocks her own matching ensemble complete with an adorable stache to match. The other ladies joining them are also outfitted wonderfully, further propelling the holiday cheer.

For cinephiles out there, it appears that McGraw is dressed as Al Pacino’s character Michael Corleone. Hill embodies Diane Keaton’s Kay Adams. Meanwhile, Gracie is wearing a costume similar to that of Bonasera played by Salvatore Corsitto. Maybe the next theme dinner can be Star Wars. We think Tim would make a great Han Solo.