Tim McGraw Drops Epic Promo Video for Upcoming 2022 Tour

Tim McGraw is teasing his 2022 tour with an explosive throwback to one of his classics.

The country music superstar teased his fans with a video clip that he posted on social media, Monday. It basically asked “How Bad Do You Want It.” In the clip, he’s doing a sound check as his band starts tuning the instruments. Then you hear the bombastic chorus from one of McGraw’s old songs. And with a sweep of his hand, he lets us know it’s all good.

Tim McGraw Kicks Off 2022 Tour This Friday in Arkansas

Let the countdown begin, Tim McGraw officially starts his 2022 tour this Friday night in Rogers, Ark. And he’s hyping this tour, his first in six years as a solo artist, big time. It goes straight through the summer, hitting its final stage Sept. 17th in Tempe, Arizona.

Last Monday, he unveiled the acts who will accompany him on the tour. And he did so in kind of a reality show, intro kind of way. Similar to Monday’s tweet, McGraw used a video on social media to give a hat tip to some country music up-and-comers.

His openers will be Alexandra Kay, Russell Dickerson and Brandon Davis. With cameras rolling, McGraw called each of them individually before Christmas to give them the tour news. You could say the big reality show prize was going on the 2022 tour with Tim McGraw.

Dickerson told McGraw: “honestly, there is my one bucket list tour and that’s with you man.”

McGraw Lineup Includes Two Performers with TikTok Roots

Here’s the rundown on the Tim McGraw 2022 tour special guests. Kay got her start on the Netflix reality show, Westside. She went viral when she posted a cover of Dolly Parton’s Jolene on her Facebook page. The video garnered 13 million views. She also does what she calls “Coffee Covers” on TikTok. The most popular probably was her duet with Randy Travis. Earlier this year, Kay was on tour with Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker.

Davis recently released his debut album, “Hearts Don’t Rust.” Like Kay, Davis also got a TikTok boost. His most popular song was one he wrote to honor his stepkids. He dedicated “Step By Step” to all the stepchildren, stepparents, adoptive parents, and foster parents. His video received more than 460,000 likes.

McGraw gave an additional Twitter shoutout to Dickerson. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard. The three sang “Death Row” on Rhett’s new album “Where We Started.”

McGraw tweeted: “Always a pleasure to hear @russelled sing. Come see us on tour this summer!”