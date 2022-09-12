Tim McGraw and Dustin Lynch Share ‘Legendary Moment’ Together on Stage

Tim McGraw and Dustin Lynch were at the same festival this weekend. The duo was at Boots in the Park in California. During McGraw’s set, he invited Dustin Lynch on stage to perform one of his own classics. Watch a clip of the two performing “I Like It, I Love It” below.

Legendary moment this weekend with the legend himself, @TheTimMcGraw pic.twitter.com/KmNYlIwpb9 — Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) September 12, 2022

“Legendary moment this weekend with the legend himself, Tim McGraw,” Dustin Lynch captioned a clip of the performance.

“Ladies and gentlemen, y’all give it up for Mr. Dustin Lynch,” McGraw introduced Lynch to the crowd.

Tim McGraw has enjoyed bringing out younger artists over the past year or so. He brought out Cole Swindell at a Michigan festival last month. The duo performed the same McGraw track, “I Like It, I Love It.” The song was from McGraw’s 1995 album All I Want.

He’s still riding high on the success of his latest single, “7500 obo.” The tune hit number one, and there’s likely more music coming behind it. The last new music he released was his 2021 track with Tyler Hubbard, “Undivided.” “7500 obo” actually appeared on his 2020 album Here on Earth. But he says that’s changing soon.

“I’m in the middle of it,” he told Country Countdown USA. He said he’s sure that he’ll head back to the studio soon to “record a few more songs.”

“I’m sure we’ll have something off the new album here before too long,” he added.

It’s hard for him to find the time. He’s been on a massive press run for Yellowstone for much of the summer. He made it clear that he doesn’t really think any of his flashback scenes should continue. But we’ll see how that shakes out when the show premieres on November 13.

Tim McGraw is winding down his touring schedule for the year. But you do have three more chances to see him live if you’re out on the West Coast. Next up is a stop at Tempe Beach Park in Arizona on September 17. Then he’s in Ventura, Calif. on October 14 at Boots & Brews. He wraps his year at GoldenSky Festival 2022 in Sacramento, Calif on October 15. That’s a big one. There, he’ll share the bill with Sam Hunt, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, Parmalee, Diamond Rio, Brian Kelley, Lindsay Ell, Elvie Shane, ERNEST, Brittany Spencer, Lily Rose, Bailey Zimmerman and a whole lot more. Learn more about all of the remaining dates on his tour and get ticket information for each at his website.

Several artists are slowly beginning to announce their plans for the new year. Maybe we’ll get some good news from Tim McGraw soon. He’s going to have a new album to support, after all.