Tim McGraw Enlisted by Dad With Cancer to Record Duet for Daughters’ Future Weddings

While fighting stage four glioblastoma, Florida resident Mike Hugo teamed up with country music hitmaker Tim McGraw for a duet of My Little Girl, which will be played during his daughters’ future weddings.

According to the DailyMail, Hugo was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, last April. Due to the average survival rate of 14 months, Hugo reached out to McGraw to record the special duet. The recording is to make sure he left something special for his daughters’ big days even when he’s not there to celebrate with them.

Hugo shared the video of him asking for McGraw’s help with the project. “What I’ve been trying to do as much as possible is give my children all the life lessons I can in a short amount of time,” he explained in the video. He said one of his dreams is to be with his little girls for their weddings and dance with them. However, he admitted that statistically, that’s going to be difficult. “I’m going to fight hard to get there,” he continued. “But one of my dreams, or goals, is to do a duet with My Little Girl with Tim McGraw.”

Hugo then shared he hoped to record the duet with McGraw so that the song could be played at his daughters’ weddings someday. “If I’m there, it would be awesome because it’s a beautiful song,” he said. “And if I’m not there, then at least I can be part of that wonderful day that I hope happens and hope comes.”

Thankfully, the message reached Tim McGraw. He had Hugo and his family travel from Florida to Nashville and they met at the Grand Ole Opry.

Dad With Cancer Speaks Out About Doing the Duet With Tim McGraw

During his recent interview with Good Morning America, Hugo spoke about wanting to make the recording with Tim McGraw. “What can I do so that, number one, I’m not a ghost to them [and] they know how much their dad loves them,” he said about his daughters. “There’s no second guessing.”

The father of two also recalled taking his family to the iconic country music venue to meet the country music star. “I danced with my girls in the circle. It was just incredible. Just an amazing experience, and so thankful that we were able to make it happen.”

After meeting with Tim McGraw, the duo recorded the duet. Hugo then spoke about McGraw and how he couldn’t have been more gracious with his time and energy. “He still took the time to sing with somebody [who] can’t carry a tune in a bucket.”

McGraw has notably been an advocate for brain-related trauma research since his father, Tug McGraw, died of glioblastoma in 2004. His hit single Live Like You Were Dying is dedicated to his father.