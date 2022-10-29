Tim McGraw Shares Epic Phillies World Series Memory Featuring Father Tug McGraw

The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a great start in the 2022 World Series as they take on the Houston Astros. The Phillies finished the first game in the series by overtaking the Houston Astors 6-5. Now country music superstar Tim McGraw is showing his support for the Philadelphia Phillies sharing with his fans a clip of his father Tug McGraw throwing the World Series-winning pitch for the Philadelphia Phillies 42 years ago in 1980. This series saw the champions going head-to-head with the Kansas City Royals.

“let’s go Phillies!” Tim McGraw declares in the throwback Instagram post.

Of course, it’s an exciting thing for Tim McGraw to see the Phillies make it back to the World Series this baseball season. After all, their last visit to this series came in 2008. This was the first one since Tug’s impressive pitch in 1980. And it seemed as if Tim McGraw could sense that this was the year for his Phillies when he welcomed the start of baseball season last spring when he shared a pic of Tug McGraw to his Twitter page.

Tim McGraw Celebrates Baseball’s Return At The Start Of The 2022 Baseball Season With An Iconic Throwback Pic Of Tug McGraw

Baseball fans certainly know the name, Tug McGraw. Born in 1944 in Martinez, California, Frank “Tug” McGraw was a regular face in the major leagues pitching first for the New York Mets and then later for the Phillies between 1965 and 1984.

Tug McGraw was a recognizable relief pitcher during his baseball career. The pitcher made the All-Star team twice. He also helped to secure two world series titles during his prolific career. The first occurred in 1969. The other came from the famous pitch against the Royals in 1980.

“Ya Gotta Believe”

Tug McGraw was also very well known for the “Ya gotta believe” chant that originated in 1973. In the early weeks of the baseball season that year, the New York Mets couldn’t seem to pull out of their last-place position. However, at the end of the summer, the team made a seemingly impossible comeback. This was the start of a wild winning streak that took the team all the way into postseason play. The Mets did make it to the World Series that year against the Oakland Athletics. However, they fell to Oakland after seven games.

