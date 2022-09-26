Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Gives a Glimpse Into Her Stunning New York Apartment

Far from the life and career her parents found long ago in Nashville, Tennesse, Gracie McGraw, oldest daughter of country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, took followers behind the scenes of her stunning New York City apartment. And the photos are as Pinterest-worthy as you’d expect.

Grace McGraw doesn’t exactly possess the same flare for country music and simple living that her famous mother and father do. However, she does have their talent for singing. That said, the 25-year-old aspiring star is currently living in the Big Apple as she works on a Broadway career.

Over the last few weeks, Tim McGraw’s oldest daughter shared multiple photos from her brand new apartment. She previously revealed to fans her move saw her relocate just a few doors down from her old place. She most recently posted a selfie, which she apparently captured with her toe, that highlights the open space. Per an account from HELLO! magazine, McGraw’s new apartment boasts 6 floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning brickwork. She’s also decorated the new place with kitsch rattan furniture, colorful prints, and a double bed.

Before her selfie, however, the young actress and singer posted a sweet video of her dog. The clip happens to further highlight McGraw’s new place. Fans, taking to the comments, adored her new place and also shared their love for the friendly-looking pup.

“Love your apartment!” one fan wrote. “The big tall windows and walls are awesome!” Another fan agreed, writing, “Those windows! Amazing. And the brick. That place is lovely!”

Of Tim McGraw’s grand-pup, one other follower commented, “I love your pup. Such a sweet soul.”

Tim McGraw Speaks Out About Being an ‘Empty Nester’

Gracie McGraw isn’t the only of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughters to have left the family’s sprawling 22,460-square-foot home behind. The country music duo’s youngest daughter Audrey also aspires to be in the spotlight, working as a model and previously featuring in her dad’s music video for one of his most recent hits, “7500 OBO.” Meanwhile, Maggie McGraw, the couple’s middle child, has found her way into politics, serving as staff assistant and legislative correspondent for Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper.

During an interview earlier back in the spring, Tim McGraw spoke about what it feels like to be at home alone with his famous wife in their 5-bedroom, 10-bathroom house.

“We’re homebodies and we’re empty nesters with our three daughters,” McGraw said of himself and Hill. He humorously shared, “We were joking the other day as we were hanging out watching TV that it kinda feels like we’re kids with the parents gone now.”

Regardless of whether the couple’s daughters are living at home with their parents though, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill feel they’ve instilled good values and traits in each of their daughters.

“They’re all completely different creatures,” the singer said of his daughters, who range in age from 20 to 25. “But they all have big hearts and they’re all very polite and they really respect people, and they feel like they wanna make a difference in the world.”