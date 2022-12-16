Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Daughters Dress Up in ‘The Godfather’ Costumes: PHOTOS

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill love it when their daughters head back to the family home for the holidays. It gives them a reason to dress up. Literally.

The Hill-McGraw gang can be called overly dramatic, and it’s a compliment. All five have entertainment coursing through their veins. Like that that time earlier this week when they all dressed up as gangsters.

Tim McGraw shared the family photo gallery from the festive dinner on his Instagram account. He captioned the collection: “The Godfather” dinner theme night last night…Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!”

There’s also nothing wrong with your ears. That’s a mournful sax playing the theme from The Godfather playing in the background.

Tim McGraw and Family Have Other Holiday Traditions

The McGraw family has a rep for these sorts of dress-up dinners, especially during the holiday season. All the daughters are grown and living on their own away from Nashville. But when everyone is in Nashville, the at-home dinners can be movie reenactments. It’s kind of like McGraw dinner theater.

There are other McGraw family traditions for the Christmas season. And this tradition involves Tim McGraw, the country music star, in the kitchen.

In an interview from a couple of years ago, McGraw explained why his thing is spaghetti and meat balls. He fixes them on Christmas Eve as he takes his turn in the kitchen. And the tradition started back when McGraw and his mother lived in Florida. You can check out last year’s spread here.

“Our family tradition for years has been pasta,” McGraw said. “Spaghetti and meatballs on Christmas Eve. And that’s sort of my job as dad to prepare the spaghetti and meatballs. That’s a tradition that I’ve had since I was a child; I hope it carries on with them.”

And McGraw mentioned another item on the holiday must-do list. He performs “It Wasn’t His Child.” That’s his song from 1989.

“It was written by Skip Ewing, who I’m a big fan of,” Tim McGraw said of his favorite Christmas song to perform. “I’ve known this song, gosh, since the late ’80s, I guess. I’ve performed it several times at Christmas [and] it’s always one of my go-to Christmas songs to perform. I love the message of what it says and the story behind it.”

Now, let’s circle back to family night at the McGraws. Youngest daughter Audrey, who turned 21 earlier this month, replied to her dad’s Instagram gallery. “What a dramatic zoom out.,” she wrote. “For Oscar consideration.”

We’re looking forward to seeing photos from the next festive family dinner.