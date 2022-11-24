Tim McGraw Forgets About His Diet When Faith Hill Cooks Thanksgiving Dinner

All you have to do is look at Tim McGraw to know that he’s a fitness buff. At 55 years old, the country singer and 1883 star is absolutely ripped. He didn’t get that way overnight, though. McGraw keeps to a strict diet and makes sure that he can get his daily workout in no matter where he is. However, like most Americans, Tim stops counting calories for Thanksgiving and enjoys a massive spread with his family.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite meals of the year,” Tim McGraw told his record label, Big Machine Music Group. “So, I’m not going to skip out on anything.” Even if he has to hit his workout routine a little harder come Black Friday, it’s worth it.

Tim McGraw described what a typical Thanksgiving dinner in the McGraw-Hill house looks like. To be fair, it would be hard for even the most fitness-minded among us to stick to our diet plans with a spread like this. “My wife cooks a great Thanksgiving dinner and we have the traditional turkey and cornbread dressing,” McGraw said. Additionally, he said they have “All the vegetables that are grown in our parents’ garden” on the menu. “We have cornbread and peas, green beans, butter beans, cranberry sauce – all those things. So, we don’t miss out on anything at Thanksgiving.”

How Tim McGraw Stays Fit on the Road

Keeping up a workout routine can be hard for just about anybody. When you add touring the country and playing shows to that, you would think things would get even harder. However, Tim McGraw embraces the challenge. He and his crew exercise every day while they’re on the road.

“We start in the morning,” Tim McGraw said of his and his team’s hardcore touring workout schedule. “I always start all of my workouts with a 30-minute walk on the treadmill just to get everything loosened up and flowing.” Then, they get into doing some stretches. Their typical morning routines consist of active yoga and bodyweight exercises. Then, McGraw and his team run stairs in the arena they plan to play that night.

That might sound like a lot, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg for Tim McGraw. In the afternoon, they do a “big Crossfit training session,” that lasts up to an hour and a half. Then, they get ready to hit the stage.

About this, he said, “You know, practice has to be harder than the game. So, I live by that philosophy when I’m touring. Like, you work really hard all day long and by the time you hit the show, then you’ve got two hours of doing a show, then it’s fun and easy.”