Tim McGraw Gets Festive With Cover of George Strait Holiday Tune ‘Christmas Cookies’: VIDEO

While continuing to celebrate the holiday season, Tim McGraw took to Instagram to share his cover of George Strait’s hit tune Christmas Cookies.

“Goofin’ around and trying to make Bobby laugh with my own spin on the lyrics ;),” Tim McGraw wrote in the post’s caption featuring his rendition of the holiday classic tune. He also tagged Strait.

Georgia Strait first introduced Christmas Cookies in the A Country Christmas in 1999. The album also featured hits from Alabama (New Year’s Eve 1999) Reba McEntire (This Is My Prayer For You) and Kenny Chesney (Just Put a Ribbon in Your Hair). Christmas Cookie’s chorus reads, “I sure do like those Christmas cookies, sugar/ I sure do like those Christmas cookies, babe/ The ones that look like Santa Claus/ Christmas trees and bells and stars/ I sure do like those Christmas cookies, babe.”

The cover of Strait’s Christmas Cookies occurred just days after Tim McGraw performed Merle Haggard’s beloved holiday classic If We Make It Through December. “Little Holiday song to get us in the spirit,” McGraw declared. “Here’s one of my favorites… ‘If we make it through December.’”

Tim McGraw’s History of Performing Holiday Music

Tim McGraw notably has quite a history of performing holiday new and classic hits throughout the years. In 2020, he took to the stage of the CMA Country Christmas Special to perform It Wasn’t His Child from his The Will to Love album.

Prior to the performance, Tim McGraw spoke about the meaning behind the song. “It was written by Skip Ewing, who I’m a big fan of and I’ve known this song, gosh, since the late 80s I guess, and I’ve performed it several times at Christmas because it’s always one of my go-to Christmas songs to perform and I always love it. I love the message of what it says and the story behind it. Just so well written, Skip’s a great writer.”

Along with that performance. Tim McGraw tends to perform holiday hits on his social media platform yearly. In 2021, he released the festive multi-single Christmas All Over the World/ It Wasn’t His Child. He also celebrated his hit holiday album Christmas All of the World being available on streaming services. “Here’s nothing that brings us all together quite like the holiday season. It’s almost that time of year… get into the spirit with Christmas All Over The World.”

Tim McGraw Reflected on the ‘Turning Point’ Christmas in His Life

While speaking to Daily County in 2020, Tim McGraw opened up about the “turning point” Christmas in his life. He shared it was the year his mother gave him some responsibilities.

“I think one thing that I remember as a kid that was sort of a turning point for me growing up for me is, I grew up with my mom and my two sisters,” Tim McGraw then recalled. “I remember being, I don’t know, probably 11 years old or so and my mom asking me to put together a doll house for my sisters. And that was the first time that I actually got to participate and, like, be the man of the house with my mom and put together all the Christmas stuff for my sisters. And that was sort of a big graduating to a young man, in my eyes, thing for me.”