tim-mcgraw-headlining-music-city-grand-prix-concert

Country music singer Tim McGraw will headline the pre-race concert for the 2022 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 6 outside of Nissan Stadium. The following day, Nashville will host its second annual IndyCar race on a track that runs through downtown.

McGraw is currently traveling throughout the country on his first concert tour in seven years. The Grand Prix stop will be his only stop in Tennessee during the tour. The three-time Grammy award winner and Big Machine Label artist is reportedly a big racing fan; so the timing makes sense for both the event and the artist.

McGraw also performed a concert earlier this year at the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 IndyCar race in Indianapolis, The Tennesseean reports. Plus, on Friday he is scheduled to introduce the top 10 qualifying drivers for the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix team is gearing up for our encore. And music will again be front and center in our festival of Music City,” Grand Prix CEO Matt Crews said. ‘We are honored to have an all-time great like Tim McGraw; he always delivers a high-energy show we know our fans will love. We have many more musical performances scheduled and we look forward to making those announcements soon.”

Fans can check out the show in Lot ‘R’ of Nissan Stadium across the Cumberland River at 8:30 p.m. A live fireworks show will also follow the performance. Grand Prix weekend tickets begin at $129 and guarantee entrance to all concerts and racing activities throughout the festivities.

Tim McGraw’s performance at the Music City Grand Prix will have a lot to live up to

Last summer, the inaugural IndyCar race in Nashville drew massive crowds and did big numbers on television. The Music City Grand Prix averaged over 1.2 million viewers during the duration of the telecast — the best numbers for any IndyCar race in 23 years.

Great viewership for Sunday's inaugural #INDYCAR Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville https://t.co/P9BwY1rDKz pic.twitter.com/UVJycQIqZ2 — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) August 10, 2021

According to Outsider’s Clayton Edwards, “the crowning event of the opening night of the (2021) Music City Grand Prix was the Wesley Financial Freedom Friday Tribute Concert on the main stage.”

The lineup included Motley Crue’s Vince Neil, Kansas’ John Elefante, Tyler Farr, and others. When the sun went down, country music stars Jamey Johnson, Chase Rice, and the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn also took the stage.

Each artist played three songs and played with a versatile house band called Sixwire. Some highlights included Vince Neil performing the Motley Crue anthem “Wild Side,” Jamey Johnson performing his mega-hit “In Color,” and Brooks & Dunn performing “Neon Moon.” No word on if this year’s concert series will follow the same format. Whether it does or not, expect at least a few hits from Tim McGraw, who has been touring for nearly 30 years.