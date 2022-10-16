Tim McGraw Headlining Sacramento’s GoldenSky Festival Alongside Sam Hunt and Brothers Osborne

Tim McGraw, Brothers Osborne, and Sam Hunt were among the stars who headed to Sacramento’s brand new GoldenSky Country music festival this weekend.

The event opened its doors for the first time on Oct. 15 with McGraw as the main attraction for day one. Tonight, Hunt will close the inaugural event, which is taking place at Discovery Park. Overall, 50,000 people are expected to attend.

Danny Wimmer Presents helmed the festival. The company is also known for the Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

“We’re so excited to begin our new tradition here in Sacramento,” Holly Doscher, director of marketing for Danny Wimmer Presents, told KXTV-TV.

By the time GoldenSky shuts down, 24 artists will have taken the stage. Aside from Tim Mcgraw and Sam Hunt, ticket holders also got to watch megastars like Carly Pearce, ERNEST, and Midland. And while enjoying the music, they were able to explore a craft beer festival and a farm-to-fork dining experience.

The event came one week after the heavy metal Aftershock festival, which is also run by Wittmer, brought a record-breaking 160,000 people to the venue over the course of four days.

Tim McGraw and His Fellow Headliners Helped Boost the Floundering Sacramento Tour Industry

County music hasn’t been a draw for Sacramento in the past. But the mix of great weather and a star-studded lineup ended up being exactly what the city needed. And thanks to the debut bringing in a massive turnout, fans can plan trips back to GoldenSky for years to come.

“We haven’t had a country music festival of this magnitude in Sacramento,” Mike Testa, President, and CEO of Visit Sacramento, said.

And the local government is happy to welcome the crowds. After the city felt the sting of COVID lockdowns, officials were looking for ways to boost tourism.

According to Testa, the Aftershock Festival gave area businesses around $28 million because thousands flew in for the weekend. And officials expect that GoldenSky will bring Sacramento a similar boost.

A large portion of the people who made a stop in the city to watch Tim McGraw was also from out of town.

“Certainly in the tens of millions of dollars,” Testa added while estimating how much money would go to local businesses. “The great thing about these festivals is that more than 60% of the attendees don’t live in Sacramento, so they’re flying here, they’re renting cars, they’re staying in hotels, they’re spending money at our restaurants and bars.”