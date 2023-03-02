Tim McGraw Keeps His Word, Releases a Sneak Peek of His Upcoming Single ‘Standing Room Only’

Ready to introduce fans to some new music, country music hitmaker Tim McGraw took to Instagram to release a sneak peek of his upcoming single Standing Room Only.

In the post’s caption, McGraw declared, “Alright here’s the first verse… you wanna hear more?” In the clip, the country singer and songwriter is sitting in his car listening to the song. The clip also reveals that the full song will be released next Friday (March 10th).

Tim McGraw fans quickly took to Instagram to share their thoughts about the new single. “‘I let the way back whens, and my old friends…’ references to the Live Like You Were Dying album? Purposeful or not, well played Tim,” one fan stated.

Another fan wrote, “Sounds like such a [classic] Tim McGraw song in the best way!! I love it, definitely excited to hear more!”

CMT reports that Standing Room Only is McGraw’s first new song since his 2020 album Here on Earth, which included singles Thought About You and Neon Church. On Wednesday (March 1st), McGraw made the announcement of when the single was going to be released. “Some of you guessed it! New Single Standing Room Only coming March 10th,” he declared. “If we get 1,000 pre-saves on this today, I’ll share a little bit of the song with you.”

Tim McGraw Has Been Working on His New Album Since Last Year

Tim McGraw has been working hard on his latest album for quite a while. During an April 2022 interview with USA Today, McGraw spoke about what he was working on after his time on the 1883 setas well as adjusting to touring life.

“After having that script in my head and now I’m working on a new album as well, the toughest thing is probably going to be remembering the words when we get on stage,” McGraw explained. “But I feel like it will come back quickly.”

McGraw also reassured fans that he was in the middle of recording his latest project during his appearance on Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton. “I’m in the middle of it. I’ve probably mixed eight [songs] so far, and will record a few more soon.”

The country singer then stated his fans won’t need to wait too long for him to release some new music. “I’m always looking to beat what I did last time. I’m sure we’ll have something off the new album here before too long.”

However, McGraw didn’t reveal exactly when the album will make its debut. “I don’t know when the album will drop,” he admitted. Meanwhile, McGraw’s next music event will be at the NCAA Final Four Fan Fest with Keith Urban, Little Big Town, and Mickey Guyton.