Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and More to Perform at 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Tim McGraw and Keith Urban will be headlining the second night of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. The event in Houston, Texas is set for three days of celebration, from March 31 through April 2.



The NCAA March Madness Music Festival is a free (but ticketed) event that takes place alongside the Men’s College Basketball Final Four. On Saturday, April 1st the NCAA tournament will continue with its semifinal rounds and culminate on Monday, April 3rd when we crown our National Champion at Discovery Green Park in Houston. This year’s event is sponsored by Coco-Cola, Capital One, and AT&T. Fans can register for tickets now from NCAA.com.

On April 1st, Maggie Rogers will begin the festivities on the Move by Coca-Cola Stage, with Lil Nas wrapping up. Capital One JamFest follows closely behind; Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton will kick off this evening before Tim McGraw and Keith Urban take over to close things out.

Fans can stream the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival online

Music aficionados can enjoy Sunday’s live concerts on NCAA.com and Bleacherreport.com. Last year’s March Madness Music Festival at Woldenberg Park was also stacked. It featured performances from Lucky Daye, BIA, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, Grouplove, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Billboard reports.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports/ CBS Sports will be broadcasting every single one of the 67 games in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on four different networks – TBS, CBS, TNT, and truTV. Mark your calendars for April 1st & 3rd as those are dates when you can witness history being made with two knockout Round Semi-Finals followed by the ultimate National Championship showdown live from Houston.

McGraw and Urban have big plans for 2023

Meanwhile, McGraw is ready to unleash his upcoming single “Standing Room Only” which will be officially available on March 10th. He already revealed the first verse of this track and it promises to make a part of an entire album. Per Taste of Country, the 1883 star declared he was creating fresh music in 2022. He also shared that he had already completed mixing eight tracks.



Keith Urban just unveiled his latest Las Vegas residency. After completing his residency in 2022, Urban will impress fans with a re-imagined show. It reportedly boasts an awe-inspiring stage and revamped setlist. His performance schedule will kick off in March, followed by continuing on at Zappos Theater from June to July. Of course, his wife, Nicole Kidman is also keeping busy. She is set to star in the upcoming Taylor Sheridan spy series, Lioness. That series is reportedly set to stream on Paramount+ as soon as the end of the year.