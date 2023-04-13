Tim McGraw Launches Media Company for ‘Everyday Americans’

Ready for another exciting venture, country music hitmaker Tim McGraw has teamed up with Skydance Media to launch his new media company, Down Home.

According to Deadline, McGraw’s Down Home is going to be based in Nashville. Its projects in entertainment, media, and marketing will all involve the country music star alongside his management company EM. Co. Tim Staples, who previously founded Shareability, is the co-founder and CEO of the new company. EM.Co’s Brian Kaplan, is also a co-founder and the Chief Strategy Officer of the new media company.

McGraw also spoke about how his new company is going to make a huge impact. “Country music has always been about storytelling,” says McGraw. “Our stories are honest vignettes of life and family and community. I think there’s a longing for that. For me, that’s Down Home. That’s how I grew up, those are the stories I like to tell, and that’s what I want our company to be about.”

In a post on the Down Home Facebook page, Tim McGraw stated it was hard to keep the new company a secret for so long. “Storytelling has always been one of my biggest passions and I’m ready to take that same passion and apply it to something even bigger,” he declared.

However, McGraw noted he can’t reveal “too much” just yet, but he did promise that Down Home is going to be something special. “We’re going to be shaking things up, breaking new ground, and bringing people together in a whole new way.”

Tim McGraw went on to write that he is “beyond thrilled” to officially announce the launch of Down Home. “Can’t wait to unravel the incredible, untold stories with such a talented team!”

Tim McGraw’s Down Home Will Produce Film, TV, and Digital Projects Focused on Capturing the ‘Essence and Spirit’ of Everyday Americans

It was also reported that Tim McGraw’s new media company, Down Home, will be producing film, TV, and digital projects that are focused on “relatable stories” that capture the “essence and spirit” of everyday Americans.

Down Home is currently working on a social content studio that is aiming to evolve Nashville’s “pipeline” of talent. It will be fostering connections across music, sports, entertainment, and brands. Through its agreement, Skydance will be developing film and TV projects with Down Home. Skydance will create channel IP and other material for McGraw’s new media company as well.

In regards to Down Home’s development so far, Kaplan declared the media company is part of “the next chapter in Nashville’s evolution.” He also believes it will be empowering artists and visionaries to “create a new hub” for storytelling that will combine talent, passion, and innovation.