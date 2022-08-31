Tim McGraw Marks His Dad Tug’s 78th Birthday With Old-School Picture

Tim McGraw may be one of the most famous names in country music, however, fame runs in the McGraw family as the Don’t Take The Girl singer’s father, the late Frank “Tug” McGraw found his own fame on the baseball field. And earlier this week, Tim McGraw sent a shout-out to the former Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher wishing him a happy birthday on his would-be 78th birthday.

In the August 30 Twitter post, Tim McGraw shares an old-school pic of his father as he stands decked out in some old-school leather clothes as he stands posed leaning against a classic car.

“Happy birthday Tugger!!” the 1883 star exclaims in the throwback birthday post.

Happy birthday Tugger!!

Today would have been my Dad's 78th birthday! pic.twitter.com/T3JV7oBMXG — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 31, 2022

“Today would have been my Dad’s 78th birthday!” Tim McGraw continues in the tweet. Now, Tug McGraw may be showing the style of the times in this throwback pic, but we can definitely see the family resemblance between the baseball star and his grammy award-winning son!

Frank ‘Tug’ McGraw Finds Some Major League Success

Frank “Tug” McGraw was born in Martinez California in August 1944. The baseballer found his way into the major leagues in 1964, per New York Times. Tug’s first run in the majors was with the New York Mets for the first 10 years of his nearly 20-year career on the baseball field. McGraw spent his final 10 years in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies.

‘Ya Gotta Believe’

During his time as a major league baseballer, Tug McGraw became known for his famous chant “Ya gotta believe.” This chant took hold in 1973 when his time with the New York Mets was coming to an end. Earlier in the season, the Mets were not doing well despite McGraw playing well.

By the end of August 1973, however, the team rebounded starting a nearly impossible winning streak. Eventually, the 1973 Mets were able to take the division and continue into postseason play. The Mets made it all the way to the World Series that year. However, they fell to the Oakland Athletics within seven games.

Tim McGraw Built A Relationship With His Father Later In Life

Born in 1967, Tim McGraw grew up believing he was the son of truck driver Horace Smith. It was Horace that instilled a love of country music in young Tim McGraw. However, he learned the truth by the time he was 11 years old after he found his birth certificate in his mother’s closet.

Initially, Tug who was pitching for the Phillies at the time of the discovery had no interest in bonding with his son. However, the two eventually grew close and remained so until Tug died in 2004.