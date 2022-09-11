Tim McGraw Pays Tribute to First Responders Who ‘Ran Towards Danger’ on 9/11 Anniversary

Country music star Tim McGraw joined the chorus of voices paying tribute to first responders on the anniversary of 9/11. McGraw took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo with some tender words. Others around the United States took time out of their day to remember those who lost their lives back in 2001. Fans offered their condolences and prayers in reply to McGraw’s remembrance.

Today we honor the memory of those who were lost on #September11, and thank all of the first responders who put their fellow Americans first and ran towards danger to save and protect. May we never forget! #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/LvI0dS8wUM — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, in other news involving McGraw, he recently marked his father Tug McGraw’s birthday with an old-school photo. In case you did not know, McGraw’s father was a World Series champion pitcher. Tim, on August 30, which would have been Tug’s 78th birthday, shared a photo of Tug leaning against what would now be termed a classic car. McGraw wrote, “Happy birthday Tugger!!”

Tim McGraw Announced ‘1883’ DVD Set Availability

For those fans who watched McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, in 1883, there was some news recently that brought out a lot of fun and happiness. Whenever a series ends its run, shows usually end up on DVD. 1883 only lasted one season and that might not have been the news fans wanted to hear. Yet Taylor Sheridan made the cal and that’s it. But these fans get some good news from McGraw. “Some dreams do come true. #1883TV is now available on DVD, Blu-Ray and digital with over two hours of bonus content,” he wrote in another Twitter post.

Fans were reportedly happy and excited about this news. One wrote in the comments section after McGraw’s post, “Literally THE series of this year! Tim, you deserve awards bro!” And another fan apparently already has gotten their order in for the series. “Mine is being delivered this afternoon!” a fan wrote. You, too, can go get your 1883 DVD with content bonuses as McGraw has stated.

Musically, McGraw has a lot to celebrate these days. Of course, he’s always busy coming up with new songs for his country music career. Yet he recently had a new reason to get happy. His song 7500 OBO would reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts. Instead of taking his thanks to Twitter, McGraw found himself over on Instagram to post this comment. “Thanx Country Radio for making “7500 OBO” the #1 record this week! We’ve got new music coming soon! Buckle in!!” McGraw posted that announcement and comment along with a picture of him promoting the song. His career continues to grow by leaps and bounds. There appears to be no stopping McGraw these days. Look for more music and even p possible TV news from him in the near future.