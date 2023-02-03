Tim McGraw Performs Laid-Back Living Room Cover of Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still the One’: VIDEO

Shania Twain’s long-awaited album Queen of Me hit shelves and streaming services today. While many fans are hooked on the new collection of songs, others are throwing it back to her 90s heyday. After all, it’s hard to hear the Canadian country superstar’s name without thinking of hits like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man, I Feel Like a Woman.” Earlier today, Tim McGraw posted a laid-back cover of one of Twain’s timeless tunes.

In the video, McGraw proves that he doesn’t need much to sound great. He and guitarist Bob Minner look to be relaxing in a living room. Minner sits on the couch and plays while Tim McGraw stands and sings. The result is a killer acoustic cover of one of Twain’s most memorable songs.

“[Bob Minner] and I had some fun covering this [Shania Twain] Classic a few weeks ago,” Tim McGraw wrote in the post’s caption. He went on to say that he has always been a “big fan” of Twain. “Can’t wait to listen to the new album,” he added.

Tim McGraw Covered a Landmark Hit

In the video, Tim McGraw didn’t just cover a great song. He sang one of Shania Twain’s biggest hits. More than that, it is one of her favorite songs that she’s ever written.

Shania Twain co-penned “You’re Still the One” with her then-husband Mutt Lange. At the time, the press was openly critical of the couple’s relationship. They cited the fact that Lange was 17 years Twain’s senior. Additionally, many claimed that Twain was using the established producer and songwriter to further her career. Those criticisms, and their love for one another in the face of them, inspired the song, according to Songfacts.

Shania Twain released the song in 1998 and it stood as a middle finger to those who doubted Twain and Lange’s relationship. Unfortunately, the couple divorced in 2008 after Lange had an affair with Twain’s close friend. Despite that, the Canadian superstar maintains that she still cherishes the song and the moment it represents.

Twain released “You’re Still the One” as the third single from her album Come on Over. Additionally, it was the first single she released to pop radio and it brought her the crossover success she was looking for. The song went to number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Additionally, it topped the country singles charts in both Canada and the United States. The song was also an international success, topping the charts in Australia and landing high in Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

The song also brought Shania Twain Grammy Awards for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song.

Right now, we’re just wondering when we’ll get to hear Tim McGraw and Shania Twain record this one as a duet.