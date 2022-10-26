Tim McGraw Poses With Guy Fieri at Celebrity Softball Game: ‘Shortstop Skills Have Disappeared’

Enjoying some delicious food while playing some softball, country music icon Tim McGraw shared some snaps of him hanging out with famous chef Guy Fieri during a celebrity game this weekend.

In a post on Instagram, Tim McGraw shared details about the event. “Great weekend at the Wine Country Weekend show and softball game with Guy Fieri! We raised money for great charities… And I realized my shortstop skills have disappeared! Thanx to all who came out and participated.”

Along with Tim McGraw, Fieri also shared a series of snapshots from the big event. “What an EPIC Wine Country Weekend,” he declared. “Big thanks to everyone who helped make this happen.”

According to its website, Wine Country Week’s “Food, Heroes, Softball, and Music,” was a two-day event with Tim McGraw and Guy Fieri. It took place in Yountville, which is located in Napa County, in the Wine Country of California. The weekend was filled with culinary experiences, honoring heroes, fine wines, auctions, music, softball, and some awesome celebrations.

“Our goal is to honor, raise funds and bring further awareness to support the brain health and wellness for veterans, first responders, healthcare professionals, and their families that benefit from the Guy Fieri Foundation, Neighbor’s Keeper, and the Tug McGraw Foundation each year.”

Tim McGraw and Guy Fieri were also team captains for the softball game. Prior to the game, Fieri prepared a BBQ that was exclusively for the Yountville Veterans Home’s Veteran residents, employees, healthcare providers, and community first responders.

Tim McGraw Talks Working With Guy Fieri For Wine Country Weekend Outing

In a press release, Tim McGraw discussed Wine Country Weekend. He also talked about working alongside Guy Fieri to organize the big event.

“Veterans, first responders, and healthcare professionals are facing significant stressors, burdens, and mental health challenges as a result of their work. We cannot afford the cost of failing them, ” Tim McGraw shared. “Guy and I are going to have a lot of fun working together in honor of some of our country’s most important heroes.”

Fieri went on to share that it was an honor to team up with Tim McGraw to honor military veterans. Home Administrator, Lisa Peake further explained more details about the organizations involved in the event.

“These foundations have been so supportive to the men and women who live and work here at the veterans home in Yountville, ” Peake explained. She then added, “Along with raising money for activities and events at our home, this fun-filled weekend will go a long way in lifting the spirits of our employees and residents, who have all been dramatically impacted by the ongoing pandemic.”