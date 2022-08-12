Tim McGraw Posts Touching Birthday Tribute to ‘Remarkable’ Middle Daughter Maggie

Country music icon Tim McGraw has been opening up about his adult daughters recently. On Friday, he shared a tribute to his middle daughter, Maggie, on her 24th birthday. Check out the post below.

Happy 24th birthday to our remarkable middle daughter MAGGIE!

Your mom, sisters and I are so very proud of you.

Your drive, work ethic and enthusiastic determination to make the world a better place inspires me every single day…….

I love you Mags-a-Million!!!!

Dad pic.twitter.com/VAtb3RtxQz — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 12, 2022

Maggie is the second child of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Gracie is the oldest, and Audrey is the youngest. They’re all in their 20s. McGraw recently spoke about how proud he is of each and how unique they are.

“They’re all completely different creatures,” he said. “But they all have big hearts and they’re all very polite and they really respect people, and they feel like they wanna make a difference in the world. Hopefully, we’ve instilled that into them.”

Maggie earned her degree at Stanford, and she’s heading to Capitol Hill. Gracie and Audrey inherited more of their parents’ love of the arts. Audrey has been exploring her own possible music career. She is regularly posting videos of her covering songs accompanied by her piano playing. Her most recent was a Pat Benatar track. She’s definitely got her parents’ skills. Audrey also stars in Tim McGraw’s latest music video for “7500 obo.” Check it out below.

The track hit number one at country radio for Tim McGraw. He promises that new music is coming soon. There’s no way to know how he finds the time.

Tim McGraw also congratulated his brother for working through the fire academy recently. He’s become quite the family man.

Tim McGraw in 2022

While we await that record, we hope to see some of these new songs performed on the road. Tim McGraw’s remaining 2022 is a bit limited, but he’s out for a handful of dates through October. His next is on September 9 at Yaamava Theater in Highland, Calif. And most of his remaining dates are in California.

He does ease over to Tempe, Ariz. on September 17 for a date at Tempe Beach Park. He closes the year with two big shows in Ventura and Sacramento. Boots and Brews is on October 14 in Ventura. That’s an ongoing series in the city. And GoldenSky Festival 2022 is on October 15 in Sacramento. He’ll be joined by Sam Hunt, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce and ERNEST at that one, among many others. Diamond Rio, Lindsey Ell, Brian Kelly and Bailey Zimmerman are also on the bill. Check out all of Tim McGraw’s 2022 tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.